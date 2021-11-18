the rugby legend has lost his son

On his 39th birthday, Jannie du Plessis lived the most atrocious tragedy for a man, a father: while he was celebrating his birthday, inside his magnificent estate in South Africa, to Bethlehem, his son would have been the victim of a dramatic accident.

The tragedy that befell Jannie du Plessis

In this wonderful estate, immersed in the wild and unique nature of this country full of contradictions, the smallest of the children of the myth of rugby South African died following a fall in the swimming pool of their residence northeast of Johannesburg, in their estate, during the celebrations for the world champion. For the child, barely a year and a half, there was nothing to do: the child drowned last Tuesday.

A huge, upsetting tragedy that has thrown into despair the parents who have closed themselves in secrecy to face and support the enormous weight of this loss, which took place in a circumstance that should have been joyful and in a protected place, evidently considered safe.

The pain of the very serious loss of the sample

According to what was leaked, due to the decision of the former partner and friend Albert ‘Toks’ van der Linde to make this terrible loss public through social media, the child disappeared last Tuesday a few days before the party organized for his baptism celebrated on Sunday.

“Please pray for Jannie du Plessis and his family. Her one year old son drowned last night, my heart is broken. And I feel an immense sadness “.

As made public by the former teammate of the prop Jannie du Plessis, was also confirmed by Rudolf Straeuli, coach of the team of Lions in which du Plessis arrived in 2019 as a player and guide for the youngest, he entrusted difficult words, full of pain.

“We are all devastated by the news – he admitted to news24.com -. Jannie and her family must now be left alone to mourn this grievous grief. We offer our full support and kindly ask everyone to dedicate a prayer to them ”.

The closeness of the rugby world

The former club of du Plessis, the Sharks, he dedicated his “deepest condolences to Jannie, Ronel and the whole family du Plessis for the tragic loss of her young son “. A club spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,” reports the Daily Mail.

Many teammates, former sportsmen and more who showed emotion and closeness to the world champion who had always described with affection and nostalgia his free childhood there, among the open spaces to Bethlehem.

Du Plessis he has always talked about how much his father has influenced in his training, both in rugby and in his studies, which he never left out studying medicine while competing at very high levels. He studied medicine at the University of the Free State of Bloemfontein, despite being tempted by a contract with the Pumas Rugby Union In the 2003. Then his rise, the sporting satisfactions and also his human and medical qualities: a true champion who today is closed in his pain.

VIRGILIO SPORT