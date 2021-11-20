The rules for Christmas 2021 and the Immaculate Conception in the yellow or orange zone

Not long before the Christmas holidays. And even before that, the Italians will have a few days off for the Immaculate Conception on 8 December. What could be the situation in Italy? It is too early to draw an accurate picture of the possible rules and restrictions for the end of the year holidays. Thanks to the progress of the vaccination campaign, a new lockdown is averted, or at least it seems. Compared to other countries, Italy continues to withstand the impact of the fourth wave better. Precisely for this reason, at the moment the government does not seem to consider generalized restrictions on the whole territory, as it did last year in the vicinity of the Christmas holidays.

The level of possible bans will depend on the trend of Covid infections in the coming weeks and on the color band in which the various regions will be located, also assessing the pressure level of the hospitals. But among governors and local administrators there are those who have already decided to place some limitations. Worried about the increase in infections that could cause some territory to slip into the yellow or orange zone before the Christmas holidays, to save Christmas 2021, the governors asked for a discussion table with the executive to review the rules on green certification, accelerate on third parties doses and introduce restrictions for the unvaccinated.

The Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini said that the government is ready to listen to the proposals and available to organize the meeting with the regions “shortly” (perhaps Monday). But the line of Palazzo Chigi does not change at the moment: the only safe measures on the table are the extension of the obligation of the third dose to health personnel and the reduction of the duration of the green pass, from 12 to 9 months, if not even to 6. .

As always, the focus is and will be on the numbers on the epidemiological curve. The latest ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring indicates that new coronavirus cases are on the rise: the weekly incidence is 98 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (12/11 / 2021-18 / 11/2021), against 78 per 100 thousand inhabitants of last week (05/10 / 2021-11 / 11/2021). This is why there is the fear of new restrictions, after months of Italy in the white zone. However, the situation is not the same across the country. Looking at the data next week, “there shouldn’t be any changes,” said Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. All the Italian regions will be in the white zone also from Monday 22 November. In the future, however, the hypothesis of a change in color is getting closer for some regions. The transition from white zone to yellow zone is automatic when a territory simultaneously reaches three conditions:

the incidence of weekly coronavirus cases exceeds 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants;

the occupancy rate of the beds in the ordinary wards reaches 15%;

the occupancy rate of ICU beds reaches 10%.

The three regions at risk of the yellow zone from 29 November (and the orange danger at Christmas)

There are three regions that risk restrictions already during the Immaculate Conception: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, autonomous province of Bolzano (Alto Adige) and Marche. If the contagions of the next seven days continue to grow at the current rate, these three regions risk the yellow zone from Monday 29 November. The worsening of the numbers could also bring them to orange just before Christmas. The orange zone is triggered with an incidence of over 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and if at the same time the threshold of intensive care exceeds 20%, with ordinary wards at 30%.

The trick of the regions on the beds not to end up in the yellow and orange zone

As mentioned, for now the government does not take into consideration the hypothesis of generalized rules throughout the Italian territory, as it did last year around Christmas. Thus assures the Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini: “The government is strictly monitoring the numbers and at the moment there are no new restrictions in sight”. The epidemiological picture, however, is constantly evolving and Gelmini herself states that “if the situation worsens in the coming weeks or months, I believe that we should take into serious consideration, as we have always done, the requests of the regions”.

The possible rules for Christmas 2021

Will it be a Christmas still in the white zone, then, or will the increase in infections force some regions to have a color band with greater limitations? The question remains open. The fact is that for home party dinners there are no restrictions whether you are in the white zone or in the yellow zone. Experts recommend wearing the mask in environments with many people, especially if there are frail or elderly people. In the yellow zone, the use of masks is mandatory, not only indoors but also outdoors, and a limit of four people who can sit at the same table in bars and restaurants is set, except for cohabitants. The capacities of stadiums (50%) and indoor gyms (35%) are reduced. 50% that of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. Discos close.

If the situation worsens, some Italian regions could turn orange again in December. In this range you cannot leave your municipality, except for reasons of work, health and necessity and with the green pass. The curfew would return from 10pm to 5am. In bars and restaurants only take-away or home delivery is allowed. Closed gyms, swimming pools, theaters, cinemas, ski resorts and shopping centers (on weekends). Visits to friends and relatives only once a day, maximum two with children under 14. No movement allowed in the red zone, not even visits to friends and relatives, except for reasons of health, necessity and work. All closed except essential shops and bars (until 6pm) and restaurants (until 10pm), but only for take-out and home delivery.

The first squeeze of the holidays in Trieste, Verona and Sicily

With the rise of the infections, some mayors are thinking of canceling the street parties to avoid gatherings. Roberto Dipiazza, mayor of Trieste, has already done so, canceling the end-of-year party and the fireworks due to the boom in infections after the no green pass events. “It is useless to create further problems. It really hurts to make these decisions because of the irresponsibility of a few people – commented Dipiazza, bitterly -. It’s crazy what these people say and think. I have no words for the harm they are doing to ours. city”.

On the movements of the holidays, the Sicilian governor Nello Musumueci has just launched a further tightening that will remain in force until December 31st and provides for the obligation to buffer. Travelers arriving from Germany and the United Kingdom will also have to undergo the examination in Sicilian ports and airports. Currently, the control is already provided for those who come from, or have passed through in the previous 14 days, from the USA, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece and the Netherlands. In Sicily, as well as in Campania, there is also the obligation to always carry the mask with you and to wear it even in all particularly crowded places open to the public.

Unless drastic measures are taken in the weeks to come, the commercial activities will always remain open, with the obligation of a mask and the precaution of distancing. To ensure safe Christmas spending, some mayors are already tightening precautions. The mayor of Verona has announced the obligation to wear a mask even outdoors and a green pass to access the Christmas markets. The South Tyrolean Christmas markets are also worth seeing. “From day to day we evaluate the situation and the possible need to limit the number of accesses or take other measures,” said South Tyrolean governor Arno Kompatscher.

Transfers, trips and tourist corridors

And the trips? In the white zone you can move freely within the country: you need the green pass to take the plane or long-distance trains. If a region passes into the red or orange zone, the green pass will also be required to move in and out. On the other hand, those arriving in Italy from an EU country – as well as Italians returning home – must have the green Covid-19 certificate, while from other countries a negative molecular or antigen test is also required in the previous 72 hours (from 48 hours for entrances from the United Kingdom).

Christmas in the mountains in the snow? Some ski resorts in Italy have already reopened. It is mandatory to present the green pass, except for children under 12, and to wear a surgical mask or Ffp2. The capacity limit for gondola lifts is set at 80%, on chairlifts it is 100%. But, as mentioned, there is concern about the epidemiological data in South Tyrol. The orange zone provides for the closure of the ski lifts. For those who can afford it and would instead like to spend a Christmas on the beach, the options are Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, as well as Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam in Egypt. All destinations to which, until January 2022, “Covid free tourist corridors” are open, which require careful screening on departure and return.

In the photo below, the provinces where Covid cases increase the most according to the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation in the week 10-16 November 2021.