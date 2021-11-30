The rules for Christmas and New Year’s trips in Italy and abroad

In Italy at the moment there are no restrictions on travel and movement between regions, nor are they planned. Only if a region were to enter the red zone would travel be limited, even within its own municipality. Entry is prohibited to anyone who has been to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi in the past 14 days. Anyone who has completed the vaccination cycle for at least 14 days and has not passed through countries at risk in the previous 10 days can travel to Great Britain. However, he must book a tampon to be done within the second day after arrival, fill in the passenger locator form and have the vaccination certificate with him. In France, the green pass issued by EU countries is recognized and is compulsory for accessing places of leisure and culture. In Austria until 12 December there is a generalized lockdown. For those arriving from countries considered to be at low risk – including Italy – there is no quarantine obligation if in possession of a certification in the language that certifies the negativity to Covid. Those without certification must carry out a molecular test within the next 24 hours. Anyone who wants to go to Germany must have documentation proving that they are vaccinated, cured or negative for a molecular swab. In some Land, the so-called “2G” rule has been introduced, which allows access to closed places only for people who have been vaccinated or cured. The rules for entering Spain vary according to the risk category of the countries of origin, defined by the government and published on the Farnesina website. For Portugal upon boarding, travelers must have: EU Covid certification, a negative molecular or antigen test carried out, respectively, within the previous 72 or 48 hours. The tourist corridors are authorized by the Ministry of Health for: Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic and Egypt (only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam).