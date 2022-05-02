the rules from May 1st – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

The new anti Covid provisions started on May 1st: all obligations indoors and outdoors

The new Covid rules are in effect. Different provisions have been made for green passes and masks. Here are the obligations to be respected for each place.

Outdoors For all outdoor activities you will no longer have to show the green pass e the mask is not provided.

Transportation For long-distance transport – trains, buses, ships, coaches – and for local public transport – buses, subways, trams, school buses – the green pass.

The FfP2 must always be worn until June 15th. Only children under 6 are exempt.

Bars and restaurants The green pass is not required to enter the bars and restaurants.

You must not wear the mask.

Cinemas and theaters To enter cinemas and theaters and concert halls, you do not need to show the green pass.

The FfP2 mask must be worn until June 15th.

Stadiums and sports halls The green pass must not be shown in stadiums and sports halls.

A mask must not be worn in stadiums.

In sports halls, the FfP2 must be worn until June 15th.

Gyms and swimming pools The green pass is not required to enter gyms and indoor swimming pools or sports clubs.

The mask is no longer mandatory.

Shops, supermarkets and shopping centers The green pass is no longer mandatory in shops, supermarkets and shopping centers.

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask.

Public offices Public employees do not have to have a green pass to go to work.

They are not obliged to wear a mask than for registered mail for those who are at the counter, when standing in line, when having meetings in the presence, in the elevators.

The citizens who go to public offices they must not wear a mask.

Private companies For private employees it is not mandatory to have a green pass.

For the masks, the company protocols are followed.

No mask is provided for customers.

Hospitals, Rsa and health facilities To enter the hospitalsin other health facilities and in Rsa you must have the green pass. The rule applies to staff as well as to patients and visitors.

Must wear masc

herina.

The schools At school you do not need the green pass.

All students over 6 years old must wear a mask

Vaccination obligation Those over 50 have the vaccination obligation until June 15th but if they work they do not risk any suspension from functions and salary. R.are subject to a fine of 100 euros.



Law enforcement and school staff are required to vaccinate until June 15 but if they work they do not risk any suspension from functions and salary.

Healthcare personnel are required to vaccinate until 31 December

And 2022. Whoever does not respect him must be suspended from functions and salary.

You arrive from abroad Who comes from abroad on the plane must show the green pass or have a swab until May 31st.

You do not have to fill in the PLF, Passenger Locator Form.

Those arriving from abroad by other means must not show the green pass.