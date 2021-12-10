“The rules must be respected”; “I will do anything to win” – Corriere.it

Walking through the garages of the Yas Marina Circuit like climbing towards the crater of a sleeping volcano. You never know when he will wake up. The disco music shot from the boats screeches with the atmosphere charged with tension. The duelists are marked on sight by the loyalists of their respective clans: Jos Verstappen, Max’s dad, with the usual rough ways. Angela Cullen, Lewis Hamilton’s assistant physiotherapist: her face is marked by fatigue, but she smiles at everyone.

In the Mercedes garage, many have turned to yoga to combat anxiety. To exorcise what could happen in the final 306.183 km (58 laps) of the World Championship, or only after the first corner. Michael Masi, the criticized race director, remembers the sanctions book. Anyone who violates the principles of loyalty, behaves in an unsportsmanlike manner to influence the results of the championship will be punished. With the deduction of points in the standings.

This threat will be enough to defuse the risk of a definitive escalation? In 1997 the then president of the FIA, Max Mosley, used similar tones on the eve of Jerez, but then Michael Schumacher still tried to throw Jacques Villeneuve out (the Ferrari driver even in the gravel, lost the championship and was disqualified). The warnings hadn’t worked even in the Senna and Prost era. Hamilton: The precautions are right, in the past there have already been episodes like this and I hope not to end up in front of the commissioners again on Sunday …. Bored, cold, use mental weapons to destabilize the opponent: I don’t care to talk about what could happen, a waste of time and energy. I just think about driving at best.

In Verstappen a double retirement – or a double zero, that is both beyond the tenth place – would be convenient, by virtue of the greater number of victories (9-8) the title would go to him. But a special remark after the over-the-limit fighting in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, his every maneuver will be controlled and he cannot afford blatant actions. The Ferrari driver Sainz, as a neutral, hopes for a clean fight for the good of the sport.

But the great frost in the desert: Neither the Dutch nor the British would accept a pre-race clarifying confrontation, they say less than a meter away from each other, with the cup in the middle dividing them. an insurmountable barrier. Lewis: I wouldn’t sit and talk to him, the rules have always been clear to me. Max: We are here to fight, not to argue. So far we have offered a great show and this last race will also be a show. Do anything to win.