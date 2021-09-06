The rules of chaos, Kate Winslet, a contract gardener at Versailles

UAn all English cast (almost) for an all French story, shot entirely in England by a director anglaise. Power of cinema. What about it The rules of chaos, tonight up Iris at 9.00 pm, it does not make us regret at all the real palace of Versailles and all that it entails in terms of space, grandeur, a hyper-visited and hyper-known place. The architect of this miracle is Alan Rickman, known more as an actor than a director (he was Severus Snape in Harry Potter), who died suddenly at 69 in 2016.

Around Alan who in fact directs but also plays the Sun King, character not at all bulky, there are Kate Winslet – immediately after Contagion and before the Oscar nomination for Steve Jobs -, Matthias Schoenaerts And Stanley Tucci. Being a location like Versailles, for The rules of chaos court intrigues immediately come to mind, fallen from grace, chaos as the title suggests; instead of chaos only a little, and more intimate than anything else. Because we are in the period not of rolling heads but still in that of bewitching beauty. Projection of an emotion control.

The rules of chaos, the plot

1682. After taking home in Versailles, Louis XIV feels that something is missing from the palace, for example an outdoor ballroom. Among the names for its accomplishment the king also includes Sabine de Barra (Winslet), an experienced and well-known gardener who is anything but aristocratic. Looked sideways for extraction and clothing from work also by the court artist, Andrè la Notre (Schoenaerts), it will be the latter who will give her the task of the work. Which throws itself into work with commitment. It is a unique opportunity, not so much to make a leap in wealth, which was impossible for the time, but to achieve something truly fundamental.

Meanwhile, André looks at her in subjugation by the strength and practicality of character, things that can be traced back to the cliché of the commoners’ inspiration. Which has such a strong hold on the nobles only in blood and little spirit. In any case, in a subdued and then more targeted way, between Sabine and André, an understanding begins, made up of professional admiration and physical attraction. The dance that is created, however, seems undermined right from the start.

Although the woman, whom we discover a widow, is driven by a resolutive and active soul, it is also incapable of opening up to the new; crushed as it is by a tragic past that can be guessed and yet unconfessable. Put aside the metaphors among blooming flowers and personalities who resist the call of life, André’s task, observed from afar by his fiancée, will be precisely this: to breach Sabine’s resistance.

Aristo (construction)

Small budget but great formal care. Very often a flaw, not here, however, even if at risk of illustration. What therefore saves The rules from chaos from the fragility of a theatrical drama? First of all the actors, from the top Winslet, capable of always different shades; hesitations full of meaning and in general an inner life more defined than an x-ray. Then the romantic choice over the intellectual one, from the game of the parties on the equilibrium of society.

Which will also be the most obvious – he rich who falls in love with her poor and widow – compared to a chamber drama albeit centered on an outdoor opera. But after all, for more than a generation, as soon as we talk about France in costume, even of that pre-revolution, because of Lady Oscar the era is indistinguishable from melodrama. An almost inevitable choice for Rickman.

What, moreover, the feeling of a story that is not alone a small fold in time manages to avoid it with connections, images and symbolic sequence planes, from which revolutionary events are lacking but not the claim of a universal dimension.

