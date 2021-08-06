The rules of the scam: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







L’heist movie, a sub-genre of the thriller film, involves a group of individuals intent on organizing and enacting a major theft. Recent famous titles of this type have been Heat – The challenge, Oceans’ Eleven And The perfect robbery. In parallel to these, however, a trend has also developed that veers towards comedy, where the classic situations of the genre are faced from new and unexpected points of view. The film belongs to the latter category The rules of the scam, directed in 2011 by Rob Minkoff, best known for being the director of The Lion King And Stuart Little – A good mouse.

However, the film was born from an idea of Jon Lucas And Scott Moore, famous screenwriters of irreverent comedies such as Hangover And Bad Moms – Very bad moms. Like these two titles, too The rules of the scam it therefore boasts a series of increasingly absurd and tragicomic events, which while responding to the main genre of reference also allow it to provoke numerous laughter. At the time of its release, however, the film struggled to establish itself and ended up going roughly unnoticed. Not even the cast of well-known actors could prevent this outcome.







Over the years, however, the film has been rediscovered, especially by lovers of the genre. In fact, this offers light-hearted entertainment great for certain evenings with friends, offering a fascinating mix of action and comedy. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The rules of the scam: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Tripp Kenedy, any man who finds himself impractically stuck in a series of troubles. While in the bank to change some money served by the charming cashier Kaitlin, he is involved in a double robbery by two different gangs. The first made up of thieves and professional computer scientists who aim to rob the bank vault, the second made up of a couple of cheap thieves, with no experience, who arrived there with the sole aim of breaking into an ATM. The matter becomes even more troubling when Tripp finds a murdered man inside the facility.

He therefore realizes the danger of the situation, which despite the absurdities of the case is very real. It will be at that point that he will do everything to try to protect his beloved Kaitlin, while at the same time trying to understand what is really happening and why that double theft is taking place. In an attempt to survive the tragicomic situation, Tripp will therefore find himself having to be the hero of the moment. A role that he never thought he could have filled, but that could help him obtain a series of personal advantages, first and foremost the girl’s heart.

The rules of the scam: the cast of the film

To interpret the protagonist Tripp Kennedy there is the actor Patrick Dempsey, most famous for being Dr. Derek Shepherd in the television series Grey’s Anatomy. Dempsey, also known for several romantic comedies, has tried his hand at a more dynamic role here. The rules of the scam it was also the first project that saw him participate as a producer. Activities that from that moment on he carried out with greater frequency. Instead, the actresses were considered for the role of the beautiful Kaitlin Jessica Biel And Liv Tyler, but she finally got the role Ashley Judd.

In the role of the comic couple of landrucoli called Butter and Jam there are the actors Tim Blake Nelson And Pruitt Taylor Vince. The former is a recurring performer in the Coen brothers’ filmography, also recently seen in the series Watchmen, while the latter is remembered for his roles in Dolly’s Restaurant And The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean. The actor Jeffrey Tambor instead it is Gordon Blythe, the director of the bank where the robberies take place. Then there are the actors Mekhi Phifer as Darrien 6, Matt Ryan in those of Gates e John Ventimiglia in the role of Weinstein. The Oscar winner Octavia SpencerFinally, she plays Madge Wiggins.

The rules of the scam: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The rules of the scam it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesdaypublished August 4 at 23:00 On the canal Iris.

