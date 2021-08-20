The rules on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will become stricter. What to know: NPR

Change caption Ozan Kos / AFP via Getty Images Ozan Kos / AFP via Getty Images

For many people, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are part of an exciting and profitable new financial frontier. But to the country’s leading market observer, Gary Gensler, they sound “like the Wild West” and promise a crackdown.

Inflation of the cryptocurrency market. Snowing can be worth around $ 2 trillion, thanks to the massive popularity of bitcoin and other virtual money like Dogecoin.

Amateur investors, especially younger ones, have started buying and trading cryptocurrencies, which attracted them to the excitement of big returns. Over the past year, Bitcoin’s value has increased by 300%. Cryptocurrencies are also increasingly attractive to traditional investors.

But the cryptocurrency market is very volatile, and even as it becomes more popular, it is still popular with bad actors.

In recent months, hackers have been demanding ransomware payments in Bitcoin, because it’s easy to transfer and hard to track. There have been many reports of thefts and thefts in cryptocurrency exchanges where cybercriminals have fled with other people’s virtual property.

In a modern speech Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), denounced the lack of transparency and clear rules and promised that the commission will act to protect investors, which is a key part of the agency’s mission.

“Investors don’t really get the information to judge risk and understand risk,” Gensler said. “If we don’t address these problems, I am concerned that many people will be harmed.”

The process is still in its infancy, but here’s what you need to know.

So who is Gensler?

Gensler is an organizer with experience working on Capitol Hill and the Treasury Department. When he headed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration, he played a key role in drafting and implementing new rules that apply to a part of the market called derivatives.

Gensler also knows a lot about cryptocurrencies. Most recently, he was a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where to focus? “On blockchain technology, digital currencies, financial technology and public policy”. (One of his courses Available for free online.)

How are cryptocurrencies regulated at the moment?

The market has developed very quickly and has not kept up with the regulations. So policymakers have been talking for years about curbing cryptocurrencies in a new regulatory framework. But this hasn’t happened yet.

This leaves the millions of people trading cryptocurrencies and related assets without clearly defined trading rules.

It has also made life difficult for professional investors and cryptocurrency firms. Tiffany J. Smith, partner of the law firm WilmerHale, which runs a crypto-regulatory practice, helps her clients mitigate risks.

“In the absence of final regulations that apply to crypto assets, as you know, we are working with them to formulate policies, procedures and processes,” he says.

So what do you expect first?

Clear definitions are one of the most pressing issues.

Because cryptocurrencies are relatively new, there aren’t even universally agreed definitions for some of the core terms. Can assets traded on cryptocurrency exchanges be called stocks or is it something completely different? Is bitcoin a commodity?

This goes beyond semantics. It can determine which regulator has the authority to regulate cryptocurrency and related assets.

Clarity is very important, says New York University Law School professor Robert J. Jackson, who was a commissioner for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“It is time for regulators to be clear about who is accountable, and that clarity will be good for the market,” he says. “It will be useful for investors. It will be useful for members of Congress and other public policy makers who want to know who to ask and who will be held accountable for what is happening in those markets. “

What else can we expect first?

The determination of jurisdiction will also be fundamental.

till now, The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission share regulatory responsibilities. that they They have tried to monitor cryptocurrencies with laws that are already on the books, even if they are already written for other types of traditional assets such as stocks or bonds.

Smith predicts it will likely continue until there are new cryptocurrency-specific regulations, which means regulators will continue to adapt existing structures for the virtual currency market.

“We will see both the SEC and the CFTC use their existing powers to regulate the market as best they can,” says Smith.

But Gensler asked Congress to give regulators the power to write new rules.

It also wants more resources – more money and manpower – to regulate cryptocurrency. For years, leaders of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have complained that Congress hasn’t given them enough money for their jobs.

Are there specific actions?

There will certainly be new proposals for regulations; It is not clear in what form.

Gensler did not raise his hand, nor did he come up with specific actions that the Securities and Exchange Commission might consider in his speech.

But in his speech, Gensler called for the need for “protective barriers” or measures to protect individual cryptocurrency investors.

So the SEC is likely to take a closer look at aspects such as the potential for market manipulation, the definition of basic rights for amateur investors, and increased transparency.

Congress also proposes new rules. The Senate has inserted a provision for stricter taxation of cryptocurrency players in the latest infrastructure law, although the final fate remains uncertain as the House of Representatives still has a lot to think about.

How does the sector deal with regulation?

So far, professional investors say they will really appreciate the new regulations, as long as they aren’t too stringent.

Robert Jackson, a former Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner, says the regulations will expand the attractiveness of crypto assets.

“The market will be in a better position,” he says, “because assuring investors that they are getting the kind of transparent pricing they are used to in US markets will encourage other investors to consider investing in cryptocurrencies.”

But rules perceived as too strict will inevitably lead to fights. Lobbyists in the cryptocurrency sector have tried to fight the Senate rules, calling the tax campaign too broad.

How will the new regulations change cryptocurrencies?

This is a wonderful existential question. Cryptocurrencies have endured this rebellious desire for unlimited resources from governments and central banks. Nobody is really sure what will happen when this structure changes.

But many believe that the new regulations can help cryptocurrencies become a more important part of our daily life. For example, some companies, including AMC Theaters, have announced that they will accept cryptocurrencies as payment.