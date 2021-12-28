the rules to follow for vaccinated and non vaccinated people

The vaccination campaign made it possible to ease the pressure on hospitals, but not to avoid periods of isolation for people who were found to have the virus and for those in their company or close contact. There are various types of procedures to follow depending on the case, let’s try to clarify.

Covid: who is a close contact

Close contact is the person who has come into contact with a probable or confirmed case of Covid in the 48 hours preceding the symptoms up to 14 days after or until the time of diagnosis and isolation of the positive. But be careful, if the positive subject is asymptomatic, the time frame taken into consideration to declare close contact goes from 48 hours before the discovery of positivity up to 14 days later.

But who are the close contacts? People who live in the same house as a positive, or people who have had physical contact such as a simple handshake (prolonged contact is not necessary). Anyone who may have touched ‘the secretions of a Covid case’ (a handkerchief for example) is close contact.

To remain face to face with the infected person at a distance of two meters for at least 15 minutes, or do not wear a mask in front of someone who then tested positive for Covid. These are the main cases, but be careful: based on the assessment that only healthcare professionals can make, also knowing the possible variant of the virus, some people who do not fall within the listed cases can still be considered ‘contacts at risk’.

Low risk contact

‘Low risk’ contacts are for example those people who have had direct contact with an infected person at a distance of less than two meters for less than 15 minutes, or have been in a closed environment (means of transport, public place ) with a person who tested positive for less than 15 minutes.

Quarantine, isolation and active surveillance

Forty

It occurs when a healthy person, recognized as a close contact of a Covid positive, restricts their movements and contacts with the community by not leaving their home. The intent is to control its parameters to prevent the onset of the virus and thus avoiding further infections. The rules to follow? They differ between those who are vaccinated and not, and those who have had close or low-risk contact.

Quarantine for close contact vaccinated: if those who have had close contact have undergone a full course of vaccination for at least 14 days, they will have to remain in quarantine for 7 days from the last contact with the positive by undergoing a swab. If the result is negative, it will be able to exit. If a swab cannot be performed, it will be necessary to wait 14 days to exit, even without a negative test result.

Quarantine for unvaccinated close contact: if an unvaccinated person, or who has not completed the vaccination course, has met a positive for Covid, he must remain in quarantine for at least 10 days from the last exposure to the virus. To get out of isolation he will have to undergo a test. Without a buffer, the quarantine will continue until the 14th day from the last contact.

In short, the quarantine is mandatory (7 or 10 days) based on the vaccination cycle to which the person who came into contact with the positive has undergone. After the quarantine, if the person has no symptoms and is negative to the test, he can return to his daily life.

However, if you experience symptoms during the quarantine, you will need to take a swab. If the result is positive, it is necessary to wait for clinical recovery and undergo a molecular test after at least 3 days in which no symptoms have appeared. If the swab fails, the person can resume his normal life, otherwise the isolation will continue.

Isolation

It occurs when people who have been confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 are separated from those who are healthy so as not to let the virus proliferate.

Active surveillance

It is the daily contact between the public health worker and the quarantined patient to monitor health conditions.

Covid, the quarantine rules could change