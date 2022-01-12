the ruling in the study – Libero Quotidiano





There could be an association between treatments for depression and anxiety and cardiovascular diseases: this is revealed by a Danish research coordinated by Pernille Fevejle Cromhout of the University Hospital of Copenhagen. The study – quoted by Republic – points out not only the importance of a psychological assessment for people with heart disease, but also the need for the cardiologist to take into consideration the possible taking of drugs for psyche problems.





Furthermore, according to the survey, it seems that drugs of this type are widespread above all among women, the elderly, smokers, those who live alone and those with lower levels of education. The study analyzed well 12,913 patients hospitalized for ischemic heart disease, arrhythmias, heart failure or valvular heart disease. The latter completed a questionnaire after being discharged from the hospital. In particular, information on drug consumption was evaluated, drawing numbers from national registers. Thus it was found that 18% of patients, almost one in five, had been prescribed at least one pack of drugs intended to act on the psychological state, such as benzodiazepines and classic antidepressants.





“Heart disease patients suffering from anxiety should inform healthcare professionals involved in their treatment as they would any other coexisting condition,” the study reads. And they should also ask for their anxiety to be recognized as important and equal to their heart disease“,



