Health

the ruling in the study – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read


There could be an association between treatments for depression and anxiety and cardiovascular diseases: this is revealed by a Danish research coordinated by Pernille Fevejle Cromhout of the University Hospital of Copenhagen. The study – quoted by Republic – points out not only the importance of a psychological assessment for people with heart disease, but also the need for the cardiologist to take into consideration the possible taking of drugs for psyche problems.

Testicular cancer? Prevention with the pregnancy test: the study, discovered an unthinkable link

Furthermore, according to the survey, it seems that drugs of this type are widespread above all among women, the elderly, smokers, those who live alone and those with lower levels of education. The study analyzed well 12,913 patients hospitalized for ischemic heart disease, arrhythmias, heart failure or valvular heart disease. The latter completed a questionnaire after being discharged from the hospital. In particular, information on drug consumption was evaluated, drawing numbers from national registers. Thus it was found that 18% of patients, almost one in five, had been prescribed at least one pack of drugs intended to act on the psychological state, such as benzodiazepines and classic antidepressants.

Power, do you have dinner in under 20 minutes? You take enormous risks - here are the consequences

“Heart disease patients suffering from anxiety should inform healthcare professionals involved in their treatment as they would any other coexisting condition,” the study reads. And they should also ask for their anxiety to be recognized as important and equal to their heart disease“,

Beautiful, red and shiny flesh? Choc in Turin, the butchers trick: this is what we eat

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The brain appears to age less and ward off dementia in those who develop this ability

December 1, 2021

Influenza 2021, what are the symptoms and the differences with Covid

November 18, 2021

Libra Horoscope 2022: here are the forecasts of the Year for Health, Work and Love

2 weeks ago

What happens to those who eat bread for the heart and to lower cholesterol and triglycerides? Incredible

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button