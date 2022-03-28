The rumor of an affair between Jada Pinkett and Chris Rock that is current after Will Smith’s slap

Tonight the highly anticipated 2022 Oscar Awards gala was held, which has a clear protagonist: Will Smith. The actor, for better and for worse, caused a sensation at this gala. First for his role in ‘The Williams method’ that has served him to take the statuette; and second for the chris rock slapwhich this Monday occupies the sheets of newspapers around the world.

A blow dealt after a somewhat successful comment on Jada PinkettWill’s wife. Was she in the script or was it real? Many are those who wonder the same thing, but the relationship between the two actors is not exactly the best.

‘Madagascar’ united Jada Pinkett and Chris Rock

Both have known each other for almost three decades, coinciding in the successful series of ‘The prince of Bel Air’. They became friends, but everything seemed to change over the years and a later coincidence between Jada and Chris during the filming of the three films of ‘Madagascar‘, becoming close friends.

Rumors of infidelity arrived during the promotion of the film, and it is that their chemistry could cross the screen. None of them spoke to confirm or deny the rumors, and they remained that way over time. At the time, Rock, a father of two, was married to Malaak Compton-Rock, and in December 2014, he announced that he had filed for divorce of his then wife and admitted his infidelity in the marriage. They signed their divorce in August 2016.

And it is that the marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has not exactly gone through a path of roses, but they have also had different crises, infidelities and other media scandals. Yes, other romances between the actress and other celebrities, such as the rapper, came to light August Alsina and Mark Anthony.

However, going back to the relationship between Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett, this did not seem to end very well, and an example of this was the words that the comedian dedicated to Jada at the gala of the 2016 Oscar Awards. A few words that he included in his monologue on racism, being critical of Jada, who had tried to boycott the ceremony for the “lack of diversity” of the Film Academy: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I was not invited. That’s not an invitation I’d turn down.”, he pointed. In that intervention, he also threw a dart at his friend, Will Smith: “It’s a shame that I’m not nominated this year. That and that he charged 20 million dollars for ‘Wild Wild West’”.