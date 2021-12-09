the rumor that runs in F1 – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia 09 December 2021

Brundle stands with Lewis Hamilton and criticism Max Verstappen for his moves to the limit in the last GP: “The current F1 has a clear problem in the design of the tracks, especially as regards the escape routes, and the rules provided cannot predict Verstappen’s behavior on the track – he said Martin Brundle, British ex of Benetton, Ligier and Jordan to the Spanish newspaper Brand -. The Dutchman drove over the edge, thanks to his advantage in the standings, knowing full well that Hamilton was unable to afford an accident ”.





The former Benetton criticizes Max – “Max, despite being tied with Lewis, has the advantage of one more victory and this could greatly influence the last round. Abu Dhabi – added Brundle -. His driving qualities are not in question and personally I have always supported him since 2015, when he raced with the Red Bull. His control is fantastic when driving, but it saddens me that he is resorting to anti-sports tactics ”. He then concluded: “It would be a shame because it could leave a trace of an unfair rider – concludes Brundle -. Also Ayrton Senna And Michael Schumacher they have had episodes of this kind in the past and I have been the victim of both, but here the discourse is different and risks tarnishing the good things it has built “.





Trulli: “Verstappen was disqualified in Jeddah” – The Hamilton-Verstappen fight also spoke Jarno Trulli, in an interview for The Rest of the Carlino. So said the Abruzzese about Max’s collision with Lewis at the end of the race in Jeddah: “For that braking on the straight line the Dutchman had to be disqualified, removed from the order of arrival – says Jarno -. It was a very serious episode. For weeks the Dutchman has been betting on the hypothesis ofaccident with mutual elimination, to Jeddah rock bottom has been hit “.





“It seemed to be in the fringes, at the bumper car. I see in Verstappen the main responsible, but also Hamilton, who is provoked, on Saturday in Saudi Arabia he had to be penalized for the misconduct committed during the tests”. While the International Federation “does not it has been respected by the drivers and the teams – concluded Trulli -. The referee, on the other hand, must always intervene “.



