the rumor that swells about his couple

New thunderclap on the planet people. Twelve years after their meeting on the set of the clip WakaWaka of the singer in 2010, Shakira and Gerard Pique would be separated.

It must be said that the stars have not been seen together for a while. It was alone that the Colombian singer recently walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the feature film Elvis. If that hadn’t challenged us during the event, today the rumors leave room for doubt…

Shakira deceived by the footballer?

The rumor has been circulating on social networks since yesterday. Shakira and Gérard Piqué, parents of two boys, have been separated for a while. In any case, this is what a journalist from the Catalan newspaper reveals El Periodico. “The captain of Barça and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis”. Comments confirmed by two other journalists in a video podcast widely shared since yesterday on the newspaper’s social networks mamarazzi. The Colombian singer would indeed have surprised the father of her children in the arms of another. Which would have prompted the couple to take a break. Since then, the 35-year-old footballer has reportedly returned to live in one of his apartments in Barcelona. According to information shared by journalists, he has even already moved on. At least, in appearance. If the singer has not appeared with her companion for several months already through her social networks, in recent days the player has already been seen in very good company in several nightclubs. What feed the rumors of separation.

To be continued…

