the rumors about an English tabloid

There perception of the weather, a bit for everyone, in recent years it has become enough particular. In fact, would you ever say that more than 14 months have passed since the first anti-contagion measures due to Covid-19? In this case, however, we want to refer to the music, and specifically to a “Hibernation” which has lasted for more than 5 years. We are talking about the substantial departure from what his profession has been during the last decade of Rihanna. In fact, it will be enough for you to look at his discography to realize that his latest album, that is “Anti”, came out on January 28, 2016.

It won’t sound like one to anyone Announcements to know that in recent times Rihanna has actually dedicated herself purely to her new role, that of businesswoman in the field of fashion and gods cosmetics. The brand Fenty Beauty in fact, of which she is the founder and owner, lately she has been diverted from the musical activity. But, according to some indiscretions, Rihanna would be ready for a great return in the world of discography.

Important news by July

At the moment we speak only and only of one rumor, but such a long hiatus is an absolute novelty in Rihanna’s splendid career. It is therefore legitimate to think about the fact that the star is waiting the propitious moment for organize his return in the world of music. Sources close to the The Sun give us some clues about it. Quoting the tabloid English in fact: “Rihanna has worked secretly at his ninth album for some time, and now it is finally taking shape. It kept the fans waiting, and the pandemic made the situation even worse. The project is still held secret, but Rihanna will shoot a video in Los Angeles to July”. According to rumors, the latter should be headed by Raja Virdi, already involved in some projects of his colleague Sam Smith.

And again: “All information on new music are required secret, but surely Not there will disappoint “. While waiting for official news on Rihanna’s new music, we have one of gossip. The beautiful Barbadian pop star is in fact officially engaged to rapper A $ AP Rocky.

