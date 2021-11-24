The rumors about the ban on mining in the EU could have caused the slowdown of Bitcoin «LMF Lamiafinanza

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency market has undergone a sharp correction, losing around 10% of its value. As a result, Bitcoin’s yield also collapsed, having lost 15% over the same time frame. One of the reasons behind this sudden downturn seems to be the possibility of a ban on mining activities throughout the European Union, carried out by some Swedish and Norwegian politicians, and if this position were to be shared by other nations of the ‘EU, we could see short-term downward pressure on the digital asset. At present value, the “Short-Term Holder Cost Basis“Indicates that the realized value of the cryptocurrency is 53 thousand dollars (as shown in the graph below); this means that any deviation of the price towards this threshold could result in a loss for those who have recently entered the market, or for the majority of those who cause the waves of sales.

Swedish financial services leaders and environmental protection lawmakers have called for a ban on the Proof-of-Work mining system across the European Union, and the Norwegian government, in the person of Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, has taken a similar stance. about. However, it is necessary to clarify that, currently, this ban is only a speculation and certainly a provision contrary to the laws in force, which to become a reality should be implemented by the European Commission, which together with the European Parliament and other institutions (7 in total), he must give his approval.

The fact that mining consumes less energy than that necessary to extract and produce gold and copper should also be taken into consideration; moreover, the extraction of other non-digital commodities also presents a whole other series of problems, especially in emerging markets, such as the exploitation of labor and the negative impact on the soil due to appropriation and excavations; problems that Bitcoin does not present, as it is managed only by computers.

It is also good to specify another factor, namely that Bitcoin cannot exist without mining, even if 90% of the maximum offer of this cryptocurrency has already been “extracted”. We can say that mining is the beating heart of Bitcoin, that is what allows it to act as a payment system free from censorship, but in addition to this it performs other important functions:

Verify your transactions Regulate transactions It guarantees the computing power of the network by supplying electricity Remunerates miners by issuing new “liquidity”. This last point also serves as an intermediary between BTC and the market, as miners must sell their Bitcoins in exchange for the local currency after they have approved 100 blocks or after 16 hours have passed.

We at 21SHARES are closely monitoring the evolution of the situation. According to Euronews Next, the European Commission is encouraging the sector to move from the use of Proof-of-Work – very expensive in terms of energy – to the more sustainable Proof-of-Stake and hybrid consensus models. However, Bitcoin is unlikely to be able to transition to this second mechanism anytime soon, unlike what Etrhereum did. The growing concern for environmental issues has led to the development of a more favorable public opinion towards those more sustainable networks, based on the Proof-of-Stake, such as Avalanche and Solana and, despite other risks associated with these embryonic cryptocurrencies, this trend would seem destined to continue over time.