the rumors and the denial

I have been 27 years, from the first episode of Friends, that Jennifer Aniston is one of the favorite targets of the tabloid press with the highest peaks recorded in 2000 with the marriage with Brad Pitt and in 2004, the year of their divorce, and today with rumors about their hypothetical flashback. Common denominator on her pink record, rumors of her presumed pregnancy, adoption or rented uterus. The latest in the series are two days ago, with the bomb dropped by the magazine Closer according to which Jennifer Aniston at 52 would be about to become a mother for the first time and would have “started the procedure for adopting a Mexican girl”. Rumors that have spread like wildfire and that have forced the actress to respond definitively.

Closer goes into the details of Jennifer’s alleged adoption: according to the newspaper, Aniston would have started the process of adopting a girl from the orphanage of Casa Hogar Sion in Mexico “which will be finalized in June” and would have revealed it to her friends dearest, that is, the colleagues of Friends right during the filming of the special episode of the iconic series. “Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make the announcement,” the source told Closer, “The girls already knew this as they see each other regularly, she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and work commitments.”

In a few hours the news made the rounds of the web and social networks, so much so that it brought an actress communication manager to categorically deny the chatter. “This story is a hoax“he told the magazine People, “it’s a fake news about something that never happened,” he then reiterated to the site TMZ. The rumors about Jennifer’s motherhood are a fixed appointment (as early as 2011 there was talk of an adoption in Mexico denied by Jen on the Ellen DeGeneres show ed), fruit of the “belief that a woman is somehow incomplete without a marriage or children” as commented several times by the person concerned.

In this regard, it is worth remembering an excerpt from the open letter written by Jennifer in 2016 onHuffington Post, which is a concentrate of many truths. “For the record, I’m not pregnant. Instead, I’m very tired. The press tries to find out whether or not I’m pregnant millions of times, driven by the prejudice that women are somehow incomplete or unsuccessful, nor can they be happy,” if they are not married and with children. We are complete. With or without a partner. With or without a child. We decide what is beautiful and right when it comes to our bodies. ” Point.

