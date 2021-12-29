The run of the James Webb space telescope continues: it has passed the Moon
It continues its run on James Webb space telescope, intended to capture images of the first galaxies born in the cosmos after the Big Bang.
It travels, as scheduled, to its final destination, one and a half million kilometers from Earth. Three days after launch it has already passed the moon and has completed two of the three maneuvers planned for its correct positioning in orbit around the second Lagrange point (L2) along the Earth-Sun axis.
This was announced by NASA sul Twitter profile of the mission, commenting “it was a busy evening!”.
The second maneuver to correct the trajectory, as we read on the NASA blog, was performed 60 hours after launch thanks to the ignition of the on-board thrusters and lasted 9 minutes and 27 seconds.
The James Webb Space Telescope has already pointed its powerful antenna towards the Earth and is slowly beginning to open up, like a blossoming flower: in its run through one and a half million kilometers, the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space will gradually abandon the configuration with which it was launched, completely folded back on itself, and will begin to unfold before the large sail that will protect it from the sun’s rays and later the mirror.
NASA’s ten-million-dollar mission, conducted in collaboration with the space agencies of Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA), sees a great deal scientific participation by Italy, with the Italian Space Agency (Asi) and the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf).