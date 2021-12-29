Tech

The run of the James Webb space telescope continues: it has passed the Moon

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

It continues its run on James Webb space telescope, intended to capture images of the first galaxies born in the cosmos after the Big Bang.

It travels, as scheduled, to its final destination, one and a half million kilometers from Earth. Three days after launch it has already passed the moon and has completed two of the three maneuvers planned for its correct positioning in orbit around the second Lagrange point (L2) along the Earth-Sun axis.

This was announced by NASA sul Twitter profile of the mission, commenting “it was a busy evening!”.

The second maneuver to correct the trajectory, as we read on the NASA blog, was performed 60 hours after launch thanks to the ignition of the on-board thrusters and lasted 9 minutes and 27 seconds.

The James Webb Space Telescope has already pointed its powerful antenna towards the Earth and is slowly beginning to open up, like a blossoming flower: in its run through one and a half million kilometers, the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space will gradually abandon the configuration with which it was launched, completely folded back on itself, and will begin to unfold before the large sail that will protect it from the sun’s rays and later the mirror.

NASA’s ten-million-dollar mission, conducted in collaboration with the space agencies of Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA), sees a great deal scientific participation by Italy, with the Italian Space Agency (Asi) and the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf).

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro: great price for Black Friday

November 15, 2021

GTA 6 could be in big trouble, according to an insider

November 1, 2021

Voice assistants and seniors: Research reveals Alexa’s importance for feeling less alone

2 weeks ago

The Xiaomi Q1E 55 “smart TV debuts in Italy and is immediately at a bomb price

November 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button