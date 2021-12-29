The run of the James Webb space telescope continues: it has passed the Moon

It continues its run on James Webb space telescope, intended to capture images of the first galaxies born in the cosmos after the Big Bang.

It travels, as scheduled, to its final destination, one and a half million kilometers from Earth. Three days after launch it has already passed the moon and has completed two of the three maneuvers planned for its correct positioning in orbit around the second Lagrange point (L2) along the Earth-Sun axis.

This was announced by NASA sul Twitter profile of the mission, commenting “it was a busy evening!”.