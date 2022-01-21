The rush to the ministries is holding back Draghi’s ambitions

Mario Draghi’s prices rise at the Quirinale. And, at the same time, it comes to the new government team, starting with who will be his successor in Palazzo Chigi. The names of the Keeper of the Seals Marta Cartabia and Minister Vittorio Colao continue to bounce, solutions which, however, appear to many rather unlikely because they would certify a sensational defeat of politics. Italy, in fact, for the first time in its history would find itself with two technicians at the top institutional leaders in the country: Quirinale and Palazzo Chigi.

What is certain, however, is that the tug-of-war has begun. And it concerns a large part of the government seats. Also because many ministers – from Cartabia to Colao, passing through Enrico Giovannini and Roberto Cingolani – now consider themselves at the end of the race, so much so that in their respective ministries work has been freezing for days waiting for the Colle game to close.

On the other hand, if Draghi really were to move to the Quirinale, it is legitimate for the party leaders to ask to get back to the government boxes. Also why, it is not a mystery, when it came to choosing who would sit at the table of the Council of Ministers, the former ECB rebounded the requests that had arrived directly from Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi and decided independently.

Not surprisingly, the leader of the League has been thinking about this for days. Taking on the political weight of supporting an obviously weak government – and without the leadership of a personality like Draghi – risks having a high cost for the Northern League. Especially in the electoral year leading to the 2023 elections. And with Giorgia Meloni to make, alone, an opposition that would be very tough. At least, with an important ministerial role, Salvini would have the opportunity to personally address a series of battles and not be forced – as it has been in recent months – to always play in the throw-in. Obviously, the Northern League leader still looks to the Interior Ministry, which is and remains his obsession. But it is highly unlikely that the Democratic Party will be able to enter a government where Salvini holds the role of Minister of the Interior. This is why we also think about other boxes, from the Ministry of Infrastructure to that of Agriculture. Provided that the Democratic Party accepts. Because, Salvini confided yesterday during the face to face with Giuseppe Conte, “Letta is ready to veto my name”.

Another who is thinking about it, even if he categorically denies it, is Conte himself. Who, of course, as a former prime minister could not sit in a ministerial chair that is not first-rate. But two questions would arise for the former self-proclaimed people’s advocate. The first is that it is unlikely that a significant ministry will not go to the current head of the Farnesina, Luigi Di Maio. The second concerns the Movement. Because it is true, as Conte says privately to his interlocutors, that in this year preceding the elections he should “devote himself only to the party”. And that going to the government would risk making him definitively lose the reins of the parliamentary groups that are already moving in no particular order, in some cases in an almost uncontrollable way.

A match, that of the seats of a post-Draghi government, which – therefore – greatly complicates the race of the former ECB number towards the Colle.