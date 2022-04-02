The Russian air campaign in Ukraine ignites

Raid in night Ukraine. As reported by the emergency service, only in a few provinces have no air alerts been reported in the last few hours. Missiles And sirens they marked the new night of war. All while a Kiev meanwhile, the Russian retreat is monitored from positions north of the capital. In fact, in the last few hours the Ukrainians have claimed the entry of their army in places around the city previously conquered by the troops of Moscow.

Among all, as reported in the late evening of Friday and reiterated in the night, the towns of Bucha And Gostomel. Here the Russians have left space, retreating towards the Belarus. Kiev now seems to breathe more, with the opposing soldiers farther and farther away from the city center. This did not mean the definitive end of the raids on the capital at the moment.

During the night in more than one situation, the airborne warning signals were activated, then returned. The most important bombings once again concerned the city of Chernihivan important center north of Kiev.

“We have no electricity, no water … I’m talking to you with my torch as a mean of electricity.” Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko talks to @NewDay‘s @JohnBerman about the recent shelling in his city and the aftermath, which he describes as a “full humanitarian catastrophe.” pic.twitter.com/mvIwSmnNf6 – CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2022

The change of strategy of the Russian aviation

As explained in the past few hours by the Ukrainian army commands, changes in Moscow’s strategy were noted in general throughout the country, even on the last night. In particular, the Russians are allegedly limiting the use of aircraft to a minimum, in favor of rockets and cruise missiles instead.

All this to avoid close clashes with the Ukrainian air force, a circumstance that has led to the loss of numerous vehicles in recent days. The new strategy is also evident in eastern Ukraine, where the main forces of Moscow are concentrating in anticipation of a possible large-scale offensive around the Donbass. And in fact the main bombings of the night, as explained by the Ukrainian high commands, concerned the eastern provinces. Starting with those of Poltava And Lugansk. There would be victims, but it is still too early for a budget.

Odessa was also holding its breath at night. The city on the Black Sea on Friday evening was hit by missiles fired by the Russian fleet stationed offshore and capable of causing at least three victims. There was a fear of a night of fire, but apart from the activation of new air alarms around 4 in the morning, the situation appeared calm overall. The city woke up scared, but without the echo of new explosions in the background.

The news on the talks

Also on this Saturday the main political focus will be on the talks between the two delegations. Yesterday there was a new round of videoconference meetings, but what caused a sensation was the statements of EU sources after a summit held between Brussels and Beijing. The latter, according to what emerged from the community offices, would be willing to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

From Turkey yesterday Erdogan spoke of steps forward and a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky in a short time. He then navigates on sight along a thin thread where he oscillates between an increase in the conflict and possible agreements of a political nature. For the moment, the only important news at a diplomatic level concern the activation of new ones humanitarian corridors. The last, as reported byAfpallowed the arrival of buses carrying civilians from Mariupol in the city of Zaporizhzhia.