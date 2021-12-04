The ‘Russian Amazon’ Ozon lands in Italy in 2022 – Economy

‘The Amazon of Russia’ Ozon lands in Italy in 2022, a “key destination” for the Russian e-commerce platform. “85 million people a month visit our app and our website. They are people who spend in Russia with Ozon, and we have 21 million customers, people who have made at least one purchase in the last year. huge audience, and obviously there are many people interested in buying Italian brands. This is the reason why next year we plan to launch our operations in Italy “, Alexander Shulgin, CEO of Ozon, announced to ANSA in a interview on the sidelines of the “Russia Forum: Driving the Future” event at Expo 2020 Dubai. “We hope that by the middle of next year it will be possible” to carry out the launch in Italy, said Shulgin.

Sometimes referred to as ‘the Amazon of Russia’, Ozon is the country’s second largest online retailer by number of sales, and in 2020 it made a record IPO in New York for nearly a billion dollars, the largest in Russia since 2017. “Italian companies will be able to place their products on our platform and we will provide logistics options for shipments to Russia and back: Russian brands will also be able to sell their products in Italy”, explained the CEO. “The company is expanding very fast, for this year we expect a growth figure of 120%. And with this rate, we expect the growth to continue further on.

Russia’s retail market is quite large, around $ 500 billion, and e-commerce penetration is around 10%. It grows every year and is expected to reach 15-16% in 4 years from now, “explained Ozon’s CEO.” Our goal for next year is to build contacts to allow companies from other countries, such as Italy, to sell to Russian citizens through Ozon “.” It could be interesting for Italian companies to grow “in the country.” Our mission is to be open for everyone, the service is the same for everyone and there are no restrictions on the platform for operate. We do not impose logistical options “.