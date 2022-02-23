The Russian army is well fed, well trained and well paid; “It’s sharp”, says specialist

the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinhas managed to have a modern army, “well fed, well trained, and well paid,” internationalist Rafael Fernández de Castro considered this Tuesday amid tensions between that country and Ukraine.

Putin has been in charge in two decades of having his army “very sharp” so no one in the West has the stomach to go to war directly with Russia, Fernández de Castro explained.

This Tuesday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced sanctions on Russia after Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions, Lugansk and Donetsk, which, according to Biden, is the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine .

Fernández de Castro also said that “we are witnessing the end of the American peace” and that there is a change in the international order with the intervention of China in favor of Russia.

“The United States renounces being the bailiff of the world,” said the internationalist.

“This would be the most important confrontation in Europe since the Second World War. We are going to see terrible scenes, many deaths; Ukraine is not going to sit idly by, it has an important army. They are going to crush them, but the cost to both sides is going to be high,” warned Fernández de Castro in a radio interview with Carlos Loret of Mola.

He ruled out an automatic victory for Putin. “There will be resistance. President Zelensky is pro-American, I don’t see him running away. Young Ukrainians have a pro-European vocation, a Western vocation. I see the President defending himself and trying to raise the cost of Vladimir Putin.”

World War III for Russia and Ukraine?

Carlos Loret de Mola asked Fernández de Castro how close a Third World War is, after fears, especially on social networks, have revived this concept.

– How far can you scale this?

– “I do not see a decomposition… NATO, Europe, is not determined to this and less the United States. We are going to see a strong conflict there, an invasion, we are going to see how much Ukraine can resist, how hard the fight will be “.

