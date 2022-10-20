The Russian army prepares the evacuation of the inhabitants of the Ukrainian city of Kherson

Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

The Russian military admitted on Tuesday that its troops were facing a situation “tense” in Ukraine, where a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces caused several setbacks to their troops in the East and the south.

“The situation in the area of ​​the special military operation can be described as tense. The enemy does not give up its attempts to attack the positions of the Russian forces”, he declared on public television. Rossia 24 The general Sergei Surovikincommander of operations in Ukraine for ten days.

Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the south towards the end of the summer and have closed in on Kherson, lThe main city of the homonymous region.

Surovikin indicated that the Russian troops prepare the evacuation of the inhabitants of that city, alleging that the Ukrainian bombing of civilian infrastructure “creates a direct threat”.

The Russian army retreated in Kherson and Kharkiv (AFP)

“In that direction the situation is complicated. The enemy intentionally launches attacks on infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson,” Surovikin told Russian media.

He recalled that missiles launched by multiple systems Himars American-made have damaged the strategic bridge Antonovsky and the hydroelectric power plant dam Kakhovsky.

Surovikin assured that the Ukrainian Army is preparing massive attacks against the regional capital, which threaten to destroy the industrial infrastructure and cause great victims among its population.

In this regard, he assured that the Russian Army will be in charge of guaranteeing the safe evacuation of the civilian population in Kherson, a region partially controlled by Moscow.

A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops in Kharkiv (REUTERS / Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)

“To the city is hard to bring food and there are certain problems with the supply of Water Y electricity. All this not only makes the daily lives of its inhabitants difficult, but also creates a direct threat to their lives, ”he stressed.

He paraphrased the president, Vladimir Putin, by assuring that Moscow is not seeking to move forward quickly, since it prefers minimize losses in their ranks and also reduce civilian casualties.

With combat experience in Afghanistan and Syria, this general was chosen by Putin after several fiascoes that led the Russian Army to withdraw from territories in Kharkiv, Donbas and southern Ukraine since the end of August.

Several dozen people have been killed in the last ten days in massive Russian suicide missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s major cities, which have damaged 30% of the country’s energy power.

While, 14 people died when a fighter-bomber, headed for Ukraine, crashed into a courtyard of a residential building on the shore of the Sea of ​​Azov on Monday.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

