the Russian campaign is unfortunate for Olimpia Milano. Farewell primacy

The Russian trip to Olimpia Milano turns out to be disastrous. After Unics, Ettore Messina’s team also goes out with Zenit in a hard-fought match and loses the lead in the standings. In between, Dinos Mitoglou’s serious injury. The red and white return to Italy with broken bones.

74-70 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

Fourth that comes from two offensive rebounds by Zenit, but Olimpia is there with 6 points from Melli and a defense that grants 4 points in the first 4 ‘. Then Loyd takes the measures, partial 13-0 Russian and Olimpia who does not score for more than 3 ‘with 15-12 of maximum Russian advantage. In closing, Olimpia returns with Hines and Shields: 19-19 after 10 ‘.

SECOND FOURTH

Zenit reached the maximum advantage at the opening with 24-19, then a triple from Chacho to start Milan in what will be a sumptuous fourth for the Spaniard, with Jerian Grant amazing defensive balancing on Loyd. It is no coincidence that the US guard finds the first basket 2 ‘from the end, and if Karasev becomes a solution, Olimpia also reaches +5 (33-38) at 54 ”with 5 points from Rodriguez. 35-39 at the end of the first half, 8 Loyd and 6 Karasev for Zenit who shoots 2/10 from 3, For Milano 9 by Chacho, 8 by Hines with 6 rebounds, and Olimpia who captures 6 offensive rebounds.

THIRD FOURTH

Olimpia touching +5, then partial 11-0 Russian with Jordan Mickey and Karasev on the shields, and 13-3 in the first 4 ‘of the fourth for a maximum internal advantage that reaches 52-45 at 4.30. Two triples in Hall’s broken games help Olimpia after the Messina timeout, then the defense finds balance with Grant and at 1.39 Pippo Ricci (2/2 from 3 also) hits from the line (57-57). Mickey out of balance places a triple from anthology, the Chacho immediately responds by making Messina explode (60-60). Final third quarter.

FOURTH FOURTH

Olimpia moment at 6.34 with the plays of Chacho and Grant’s defense that forces Pascual to timeout at 62-66. After two losses by Melli (the second due to referee oversight) Loyd scores and suffers the foul, Gudaitis does the same in the low post with Hines, and is overtaking Zenit at 67-66 at 4.38. Loyd finds a crazy triple for 71-66 at 3.28, and it’s a 9-0 run that hurts Olimpia very badly. The Chacho scores at the return from the timeout, but the Zenit keeps with Baron and at 1.27 the foul in attack to the Spaniard on Loyd closes the match.