The Russian convoy of more than 60 kilometers near Kyiv began to move

(CNN) — The 40-mile-long Russian military convoy, with tanks, armored vehicles and artillery, has caused fear among Ukrainians defending their country as it lumbers toward the capital Kyiv.

The column of vehicles remained stagnant for a week. But now the forces appear to be regrouping, according to Maxar Technologies satellite images taken on Thursday showing parts of the convoy that had “largely dispersed and redeployed.”

Russia is regrouping for a possible attack on Kyiv, Britain’s defense officials warn, after initially making limited progress in its advance on the capital.

What we know about the convoy

An update from Britain’s Defense Ministry on Friday indicated that Russia “is likely looking to re-establish and reposition its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days.” He added that this would probably “include operations against the capital, Kyiv.”

As the clouds temporarily clear around the Ukrainian capital, Maxar said satellite images show that some elements of the convoy have “relocated” to forests and wooded areas near Lubyanka, Ukraine. The images were taken on Thursday at 11:37 am local time (4:37 am ET).

According to satellite images, Russian military vehicles can be seen on the streets of residential areas in the city of Ozera, 27 kilometers northwest of Kyiv and just north of the Russian-controlled Antonov air base in Hostomel.

Towed artillery and other vehicles are seen sheltered in scattered patches of trees near Lubyanka, about 4 kilometers northwest of the Antonov airbase.

At Berestyanka, 10 miles west of the air base, several fuel trucks and what Maxar says appear to be multiple rocket launchers are located in a field near trees.

Satellite images taken on Thursday also appear to show burning fuel storage tanks at the air base, along with a thick plume of black smoke billowing from the vehicles, located on the southern edge of the air base.

The Hostómel airbase has been the scene of intense clashes with Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Supposedly, the Russian Army took the place on February 24.

At the end of what was the convoy, several trucks and equipment can still be seen on the road southeast of Ivankiv.

What satellite images of the convoy show

Satellite images from Maxar also reveal significant damage to parts of the city of Chernihiv and the northwestern suburbs of Kyiv.

It is noted that in Borodyanka a number of apartment buildings were demolished. CNN previously reported that these buildings sustained damage from Russian military strikes.

A satellite image shows that just outside Kyiv’s city limits in Stoyanka, the fire completely destroyed a warehouse.

In the city of Chernihiv, approximately 128 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, the Epicenter K supermarket was also destroyed by fire. The charred remains of the building, which was left without a roof, can be seen.

A fire is also seen in one of Chernihiv’s industrial districts, located on its southern side.

Russia reorients its forces

The Ukrainians successfully intercepted and attacked an advancing Russian tank column on Thursday, as fighting resumed in northeastern and eastern Kyiv.

An overnight airstrike carried out on the Brovary district, just east of the capital, left no casualties, according to Kyiv authorities.

In addition, Ukrainian authorities reported a missile attack on the city of Baryshivka overnight, some 72 kilometers east of the capital.

“According to preliminary information, an Iskander missile caused significant damage to infrastructure and housing. Sixty apartment houses were completely damaged, 4 apartment buildings and 10 private houses were partially damaged,” they said.

Thomas Bullock, an analyst at Janes, a British-based intelligence service, told CNN that “Ukraine’s tactic of targeting supply lines has worked well. Especially during the first 5 to 10 days of the war. This was partly due to Ukrainian tactics and partly due to how Russia operated.”

Russia’s forces “prioritized advancing rapidly to secure their objectives” in the early days of the invasion. This meant that they “did not advance as a coherent front line that secured territory as they approached. This allowed Ukrainian forces to slip behind Russia’s advanced mechanized units and attack logistics columns traveling on unsafe roads.” in the rear.”

However, as “Russia begins to reorient its forces for a longer war, following its failure to secure a quick victory,” it is “unclear how effective this tactic will be,” Bullock added.

The update from Britain’s Defense Ministry added that logistical problems continue to hamper the Russian advance, “as does strong Ukrainian resistance.”

France’s armed forces spokesman Pascal Ianni reiterated Britain’s assessment on Friday. In that regard, he said that the Russian Army was poorly prepared for its invasion of Ukraine and is now facing many difficulties on the ground. “Especially in the logistics field and in the intelligence field,” he told French television station France2.

“It is possible that an attack will be carried out in Kyiv in the next few days. But in reality, taking control of Kyiv is a completely different matter and it will take a long, long time,” he insisted.

The convoy is believed to have entered Ukraine through Belarus, a key ally of President Vladimir Putin. In fact, it is the country where Russia has moved large numbers of troops in recent weeks to carry out what they called joint exercises. When the training ended, the Russian troops did not leave and satellite images showed that Moscow increased its military presence in the country.

The dispersal of the convoy comes after Ukraine’s main cities – including Dnipro in the center and Lutsk in the far west of the country – were attacked by Russian forces on Friday.

As Ukrainian officials tried to open evacuation routes around Kyiv on Friday, the UN said 2.5 million people had fled the country and 2 million are displaced within Ukraine.

CNN’s Tim Lister reported from Kyiv. CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore and Tara John reported and wrote from London. Paul Murphy Celine Alkhaldi, Amy Cassidy and Olga Voitovych contributed to this report.