The Russian government admits mistakes in the mobilization of reservists ordered by Putin for the war in Ukraine

People say goodbye to Russian reservists in Russia's Omsk region.

Russian authorities say 300,000 reservists will be mobilized, but local media say it could be many more.

The Kremlin has admitted that mistakes have been made in its effort to mobilize Russian army reservists to fight in Ukraine, amid a growing climate of opposition in the country.

“There are cases where the decree is violated,” said a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that those errors will be corrected.

Numerous reports have indicated that people with disabilities or age elevated have been calledasa rows.

The partial mobilization ordered last week has sparked widespread protests in Russia.

