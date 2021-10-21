News

The Russian government evaluates the idea of ​​mining Bitcoin

Posted on
Russian authorities are considering starting mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after recently suggesting that they could use cryptocurrencies in an effort to reduce the country’s reliance on the US dollar.

What happened

According to a report by Kommersant, the Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Vasiliy Shpak submitted a proposal to the Russian Central Bank and the Ministry of Digital Development to use the nation’s oil field equipment for the purpose of mining Bitcoin.

The proposal was filed on 7 September and government feedback on the initiative was requested.

The proposal, if approved, would involve the use of associated gas to power nearby Bitcoin mining farms; this type of gas is a by-product of oil drilling that is often wasted through the practice of flaring, and then burned due to the construction costs of the gas transport infrastructure.

The project reportedly involves “one of the largest Russian oil companies”, which is currently refraining from expanding this type of business due to lack of regulatory certainty on the matter. The news comes following the statement by the Russian president Vladimir Putin that cryptocurrencies have value and that they accept their use for payments.

