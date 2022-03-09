The Russian gymnast with Z on the podium does not regret: “For me it is a sign of victory and peace: I would do it again”

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak tried to defend himself after the controversy erupted for having appeared on the podium of the Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, with the Z on the chest of his uniform. What appeared to the whole world as a clear reference to the symbol used by the Russian army in the invasion of Ukraine, for Kuliak would have been a misunderstood gesture. On Telegram the Russian athlete explained: «We were told to cover our flag, which I did. We had already banned everything possible. I just wanted to show who I was. For the Z it represents “victory and peace” ». For that gesture, Kuliak also ended up under investigation by the international Federgymnastics: «I have never been afraid of the consequences and I do not intend to harm anyone. Ukrainian athletes treated us badly. You had to see it to believe it. Ukrainian gymnasts started this political movement. It was a gesture of response to this behavior. They were wrapped in their flag shouting “Glory to Ukraine” on the podium. According to the contest rules, he is not allowed, but no one told him. They also asked that we be expelled when we hadn’t said or done anything against anyone. ” As reported EurosportKuliak then added to the Russia Today microphones: “If there was a second chance and I could choose whether to show the letter Z on my chest or not, I would do it again.”

