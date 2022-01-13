the Russian influencer faces jail

Polina Murugina risks ending up in jail for a year for posing naked in front of one church, to fly. L’influencer 24-year-old, who has a fully tattooed body, had herself portrayed naked in front of the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Russian capital and then shared the shot online. A behavior that could cause her more than a headache if she is found guilty, with this gesture, of having “insulted the religious sentiment of believers”.

Influencer naked, what happens in Moscow

The woman also faces a fine of up to £ 3,000 according to British tabloid The Sun.

The photo was taken last summer but was only recently reported to the police, forcing the young woman to delete her Instagram profile. The law that punishes this type of behavior dates back to 2013 and was approved in the wake of the actions conducted by Pussy Riot.

The protagonists of the protest movement had also performed against Putin’s re-election in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow in 2012. Here, after making the sign of the cross, they tried to sing a song and were interrupted by the arrival of security . Always Pussy Riot have often expressed their dissent through provocative actions.

The current law provides for a prison sentence of up to one year and Polina Murugina is not the first to go to court for this reason. Last year, a couple of influencers were sentenced to ten months for a photo near St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, but the list of such incidents is long and affects many cities in Russia.

For the Mayor of Kaluga Dmitry Denisov, writes the Daily Mail, it is not a question of protest actions but of behaviors carried out by women who have a complicated life. “I wish they became loving mothers and beloved wives,” he told the tabloid. “I’m sure their lives aren’t full enough.” For the deputy governor of the region Dmitry Razumovsky this is a problem of education and he has however asked that, instead of force, another method be used, that of “public condemnation” of their behavior.