The Russian Kamila Valíeva has a poor performance and does not reach the podium in Beijing 2022

The Russian Kamila Valíeva stayed off the podium of figure skating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, after the free program in which she finished fourth and her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova won the gold, followed by the Russian Alexandra Trusova and the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto.

Valieba, 15 years old, could not keep the first place he got after the short program and finished the free in fourth position, with a score of 141.93 for a total of 224.09, in the midst of all the controversy generated by his known positive during the Games.

The great winner was Anna Shcherbakova, who completed a magnificent exercise with which she added 175.75 points (100 technique and 75 execution) for a final sum of 255.95, after having been second two days ago in the short program.

The silver medal went to the also Russian Alexandra Trusova, with 177.13 and a total score of 251.73, and the bronze medal for the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto with 153.29 and a total of 233.13.

After the controversy over the doping case, the Russian skater had poor performance on the slopes after ending up sitting on the ice in the middle of her routine. Although she completed the performance, she finished fourth in the competition and left the venue in tears and comforted by her trainer.

Skater Kamila Valieva competed in the individual final after the scandal that arose from her positive doping case, which generated controversy and put the 15-year-old Russian girl in the eye of the storm. However, there was no good news for the figure skating star of the Russian Olympic Committee, who had a series of trips during her participation and ended up in fourth position.

Valieva finished on the doorstep of the figure skating free program podium at these Winter Olympics in Beijing. The gold and silver were awarded to her compatriots Anna Scherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, respectively; while the bronze went to the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto.

With a final score of 224.09 in the final classification, she was far from the medalists. Sakamoto obtained a 233.13, and the Russians Trusova and Scherbakova -current world champion- closed with a 251.73 and 255.95 each.

Valieva’s attitude was different from that of two days ago, when he was relentless on the track with one of his almost perfect performances that allowed him to reach first place in the short film session. This time she was noticed with more nervousness and with imperfections that are strange on the level that she usually demonstrates.

With her red and black clothing and to the rhythm of Ravel’s bolero, after completing a triple lutz and a triple toeloop, the Russian began the nonsense until I lose my balance and end up sitting on the ice on a couple of occasions, which deducted points from who was the favorite to win the gold medal.

After this episode, the European champion broke down in tears and left consoled by her coach Eteri Tutberidze, also Scherbakova and Trusova’s coach. As she was leaving her, her fans waved her off with cheers and applause.

The International Olympic Committee at the beginning of the week had stipulated that, if Valieva obtained a medal, the delivery ceremony was not going to take place in the Chinese capital for disagreeing with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, as the controversial competitor was left out, Scherbakova, Trusova and Sakamoto were able to get on the podium. In this way, the Russian Olympic Committee took the first places in the category.

Due to the controversial presence of Valieva in the competition, the skating federation allowed to expand the classifieds for this Thursday’s program, reaching 25, one more than the traditional 24.

The Russian teenager culminated her performance in these Winter Olympic Games with a balance of a gold medal in her record after her historic intervention in the team category last February 7.

