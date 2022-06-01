Entertainment

The Russian Kim Kardashian, Anastasiya Kvitko, poses upside down with tight pants that highlight her rear

Anastasiya Kvitko.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Anastasiya Kvitko left Instagram users breathless after publishing some attractive photographs where she wears a sexy outfit that he showed off his prominent attributes.

The so-called Russian Kim Kardashian was modeling for a photo shoot and decided to upload some of the postcards that were taken of her. In them she appears posing lying face down on a sofa, wearing a tight white pants that highlighted his rear of temptation.

“Happy Sunday 🤍 pants @fashionnova by @novamen”, he wrote at the bottom of the post that currently has thousands of ‘likes’ and adds hundreds of comments where they do not stop praising her beauty.

swipe

Days before, Anastasiya Kvitko had already unleashed low passions through a series of snapshots in which she was admired using fishnet stockings and sinful lace and see-through lingerie that sat him perfectly to show off those voluptuousness that are the fantasy of locals and strangers.

swipe

The successful model and influencer has managed to climb to fame thanks to her talented journey on social networks, where she remains one of the spoiled young women of the moment for her hot content.

How about?

Source link

