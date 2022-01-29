The Russian regulatory debate sees Binance aiming for market entry

The regulatory debate over cryptocurrencies in Russia has sparked Binance’s interest in entering the market, according to an executive.

With the prospect of regulatory acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Russia, Binance Eastern Europe Director Gleb Kostarev believes the market is ripe to enter. “Our goal is to obtain a license and conduct legal business where the regulation allows,” said Kostarev.

With an annual volume of $ 5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions last year, according to the country’s central bank, Kostarev characterized Russia as strategically important to Binance, adding that any progressive regulatory approach adopted there could have significant influence. in the area.

“In Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are more loyal to cryptocurrencies and are taking steps towards liberalization rather than restriction,” he said. “But local regulators are taking these steps with an eye to Russia.”

The Russian debate on cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have been a controversial topic in Russia for many years. While the government warned of illicit uses for cryptocurrencies, it eventually gave them legal status in 2020 but banned their use as a means of payment.

Recently, the Central Bank of Russia suggested banning the use, trading and mining of cryptocurrencies due to concerns about illicit financing and financial instability. However, other authorities, including representatives of the Ministry of Finance, believe that regulation is preferable to restrictions. “We need to give these technologies the opportunity to develop,” he said

director of the financial policy department at the Ministry of Finance, Ivan Chebeskov.

These conflicting approaches prompted President Vladimir Putin to demand that competing authorities “come to some sort of consensus” at a recent government meeting. At the insistence of the central bank, the finance ministry has prepared a concept for regulating the industry. Potential policies may include conducting all crypto transactions through Russian banks, identifying holders of crypto portfolios, and classifying digital asset investors as qualified or unskilled.

For his part, Kostarev took a conciliatory approach to the central bank’s more skeptical perspective in the debate. “For now, we see this as an invitation to dialogue with the regulator,” he said.

What do you think of this topic? Write to us and tell us!

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is strictly at your own risk.