The Russian stock market opens with a 10.4% drop in the Moscow Stock Exchange index

The Russian stock market opened this Thursday with a 10.4% drop in the Moscow Stock Exchange index.

Previously, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced that he has decided to carry out “a special military operation” to defend Donbass. During a special message to Russian citizens, the president explained that the objective of the operation is “protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” “To do this, we will strive to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. And also to bring to justice those who have committed numerous bloody crimes against the civilian population, including citizens of the Russian Federation,” he added.

Putin stressed that the circumstances require Moscow to act “firmly and immediately” and noted that “the People’s Republics of Donbass have requested help from Russia.” He also stressed that Russia’s plans “do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territoriesWe are not going to impose anything on anyone by force.”