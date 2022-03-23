The Russian stock market restarts (but only halfway). And the central bank opens the parachute

It’s a pretending to be healthy in Russian sauce. After nearly a month of closed shutters, the Moscow Stock Exchange reopens today. But the open day is narrow gauge: only federal bonds will be allowed to trade. However, there is still no date for the resumption of the trading of shares, whose hands stopped at February 25 when the Moex index had collapsed by 33%. The Bank of Russia, and therefore the Kremlin, continues to fear a stampede by investors, a sign that the return to normality remains far away and will depend on the developments of the war in Ukraine. Nor does the decision to allow bond trading seem attributable to the recent payment of a $ 127 million coupon on a dollar bond with which Moscow has, for now, dribbled default. The central bank led by Elvira Nabiullina has in fact devised a sort of quantitative easing, along the lines of the securities purchase plan with which the Federal Reserve and the ECB have guaranteed the stability of the financial system during periods of emergency. “To avoid excessive volatility and ensure a balanced liquidity position in this segment in the reopening phase – explained the Russian banker – the Bank of Russia will purchase the federal government bonds”. On the extent of the purchases, no figures. But the interventions will be calibrated to avoid unwelcome tensions and, therefore, the effort may not be indifferent. The measure will however be temporary: “Once the situation on the financial markets has stabilized, we will sell the entire portfolio of these bonds to neutralize their impact on monetary policy,” added Nabiullina. But when it takes root, Qe is difficult to eradicate.

The launch of Qe is the first important decision that the governor takes after being reconfirmed by Vladimir Putin, last Friday, at the head of the institute. A second term that is far from obvious, given the not too veiled opposition to the invasion of Ukraine by the governor. That since February, to stem the shock wave of economic sanctions, the ousting of Swift from international payment exchanges and the vertical fall of the ruble, he had to use an iron fist, imposing the doubling of interest rates (from 9.5 to 20%) and limiting the circulation of foreign currencies in the country. Not exactly measures in the races of an economist who was trained in the United States, she cheers for the free market and is convinced that she can ensure the well-being of her country through the actions of the central bank. The possible imposition of new punitive measures would risk making her mission prohibitive. Thus, Nabiullina perhaps hopes that the call to caution addressed yesterday by the CEO of Deutsche Bank, Chistian Sewing, will be heard: “The sanctions have a negative impact on us and we must bear it”, but the States should think “again and again” before introducing stricter ones.