The Russian team that was expelled from the Europa League as a result of the ‘war’ that Putin unleashed in Ukraine

2022-02-28

FIFA suspended Russia of all its competitions, in reaction to the Russian attack against Ukrainewhich already celebrates its fifth day this Monday.

Abramovich leaves his job at Chelsea due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The highest soccer body leaves Qatar 2022 World Cup without Russiawho had to play the playoff against Poland. Since the conflict began, the Polish team was firm in not disputing the commitment against the Russians and their prayers were heard.

UEFA also makes that decision and the Moscow Spartak was kicked out of the Europa League, so the Leipzig will advance to the quarterfinals of the competition without playing the matches that are scheduled for March 10 and 17.

The leaders of spartak they valued playing the duels at home in Yerevan (Armenia) or Baku (Azerbaijan), but were eventually expelled from the competition.