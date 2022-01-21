The Russian-Ukrainian crisis between diplomacy, troop movements and… gaffes

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis shows no signs of cooling down after the substantial – and expected – failure of the Geneva talks between the US and the Russian Federation.

Diplomacy at work

Today, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will start two-day consultations in Wisła. Who knows if they will discuss how the geopolitical and geostrategic situation of Poland would change if Russia occupied, directly or through its sister-accomplice Belarus, the entire eastern frontier of Rzeczpospolita Polska as in 1939?

After almost exactly 24 hours in Kiev, Blinken (photo) leaves for Berlin, Paris and London for new talks on Ukraine.

Italy could carve out a mediator role were it not on the eve of a change of government. But it’s always like this with us …

Meanwhile, Blinken has announced that he will discuss Russian violations of international law with European colleagues

Alarms!

British warplanes have been carrying weapons to Ukraine for several days, according to Moscow. But don’t think that the two sides – Russia and Ukraine – do these things secretly. The United States has officially approved the shipment of weapons from the Allies to Ukraine: Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia can transfer lethal American-made weapons such as “anti-armor” and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

Moscow does not stand by, rather it continues to send troops and armaments to Belarus, declaring that they are for a joint exercise. In Russian-occupied Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet conducted air defense exercises with Pantsyr S to counter low speed and low altitude targets.

According to Biden, Moscow has FSB (formerly KGB) people infiltrated Ukraine to try to undermine national solidarity.

Word of Joe Biden

Speaking of Biden, there are many interesting statements to report, as well as one of his famous gaffes, this time definitely out of place. On the crisis and its escalation, he argues that it is totally, exclusively, completely due to Putin’s decisions. “Suspected – He says – that acts in one way or another depending on which side of the bed he gets up from “ and that Russian diplomats are well aware of this unpredictability. “I hope – keep it going – that Putin understands that… it is not a very good position to dominate the world nor to control a war. An invasion of Ukraine by Russia would be the most serious event for international relations since the end of the Second World War “.

We were talking about the gaffe. The president seemed to play down the case that Russia made a “small foray” only. He was referring, he clarified, to the difference between military and non-military / paramilitary / cyber action by the Russians. However, these actions would receive a reciprocal response from the West, in coordination between the Allies.

He concluded with a caution: if the Russians really do what they can do, that is, if they invade Ukraine, it will be a disaster for Russia.