The Russian Urgant announces the return of fake Italian TV with “Ciao, 2021!”

“The adventure continues!”, With this sentence in correct Italian and not macaronic as usual, Ivan Urgant and the staff of the First Russian TV channel have launched a new ironic New Year in a tricolor key as they did to greet the year of the pandemic with the program “Hello, 2020!”. With that broadcast on Pervyj Kanal the Russian TV presenter Ivan Urgant he made a special episode all in fake Italian of his show Vechernyj Urgant, on air since 2012. In the role of Giovanni Urganti he had presented Russian guests in an unlikely Italian who for the occasion had Italian names and embarrassing retro looks, a cross between the Sanremo Festival and an episode of Drive In.

“I never thought of the parallel with the USSR, but I thought of one thing and I’m sure: men with long hair, women with a lot of makeup, synthesizers and drum machines will never be superfluous in the world”, the Russian presenter told the Agi. . Commenting on the more than 50 minutes of songs, trashy curtains, interviews with spicy references and fake advertisements, between singers with too baggy jackets and low-necked showgirls. The video of the broadcast went viral in a few hours on YouTube, where today it has over eleven million views. Although in Italy it had raised many criticisms and controversies, now defined an irreverent and trashy parody full of stereotypes, now the expression of the love of the Russians for our country.

Urgant’s explanation was disarming: “The show is a pure tribute to Italy of those years, the idea is simple: due to the pandemic it was a tough year for the whole planet and we wondered how we could arouse positive emotions in the And what could be more positive than the Italian TV of the seventies and eighties, the variety, the Sanremo Festival that the whole USSR deeply loved? The very sound of your language is joyful. It was a crazy idea, but that We enjoyed it very much. I said to myself: ‘If for 50 minutes on the first channel of our country I speak only in Italian, without even a word of Russian, I will have something to tell my grandchildren’ “.

‘Hello 2020’, controversy after the Russian New Year’s show. The conductor: “A tribute to Italy”. 06 January 2021





The announcement on Twitter makes us think that we will return to follow the adventures of Giovanni Urganti and his guests: the starlet Olga Buzova became Ornella Buzzi, the rapper Egor Kredd in the role of Giorgio Criddi, the singer Zivert in those of Giulia Ziverti, the duo Niletto and Klava Koka in Niletto Niletti and Claudia Cocca, pop star Monetochka and her husband producer Viktor Isaev transformed into La soldinetta and Vittorio Isaia. “I doubted that the show would be understood, but I was convinced that it was worth it when I listened to the first translated song, Little girl is dancing, of the duo Arti and Asti “, in the real world Artjom Umrikhin and Anna Dzjuba, aka Artik & Asti”. Vechernyj Urgant Over the years, Urgant has hosted important personalities from cinema, sport and music such as Liam Neeson, Robert De Niro, Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, footballer Alessandro del Piero, Monica Bellucci, Ornella Muti, Franco Nero, Eros Ramazzotti and Andrea Bocelli.