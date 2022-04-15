The Russian yacht Flying Fox is still anchored in Santo Domingo and the secrecy of the case remains

Two weeks after the raid of the Public Ministry to the Russian yacht flying foxanchored at the Don Diego terminal in the port of San Souci since March 21, both the Dominican authorities and the crew members of the vessel have remained in absolute silence.

During a tour carried out by Listín Diario journalists around the port, it was not possible to see people on the deck of the ship, unlike the previous days.

When trying to inquire about the status of the crew, the security body of the place denied access to this mediumjust as it did on the day of the search carried out by the Public Ministry.

On the first day of April, the yacht was intervenedeither by several agents of the MP, Customs, military forces and part of the personnel of the Office of Homeland Security Investigations of the United States (HSI). All this as part of his investigation “on alleged money laundering and arms trafficking.”

While the Dominican judicial organisms maintain a thick secrecy regarding the results of their inspection, the population’s speculations on this subject also remain valid.

The element that has aroused the most suspicion about the raid is the role played by the USA in said process.

According to the MP, the North American nation “has an investigation open against several targets dedicated to money laundering on an international scale.”

Therefore, the order that authorized the persecuting body to carry out the search on the yacht is by virtue of a formal legal cooperation with the United States of America, by international agreements to fight crime and crime, signed by the Dominican Republic.

Curious Tourists

The presence of the yacht on the shores of the port has aroused the interest of dozens of curious tourists, who approach it to take pictures of it, even causing some roadblocks.

After more than three weeks anchored in that area, the boat owned by a Russian oligarch continues to cause curiosity, not only in Dominicans, but also in foreign vacationers.