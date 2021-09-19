The Russians beat Tom Cruise by shooting the first movie in Space

A Russian film crew beats Tom Cruise’s project: to shoot the first feature film in Space.

The Challenge is the story of a Russian doctor sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes to plan, the production team will set off next month on a 12-day mission to finish filming.

The crew received intensive space travel training earlier this year at the Yuri Gagari Center, where cosmonauts receive training. On Thursday, a panel of medical and safety experts from the center approved the project.

Shipenko and Peresild are expected to enter orbit on 5 October aboard a Soyuz capsule, piloted by Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran cosmonaut, with a standby crew on standby in case of any last-minute medical problems.

The Challenge It will be directed by Klim Shipenko and starring Yulia Peresild, a screen veteran and stage actress who was cast after a nationwide talent hunt last spring. Made thanks to the collaboration between the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the public broadcaster Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio.

Loading... Advertisements

Last year, NASA announced it was partnering with Elon Musk and Tom Cruise’s SpaceX to produce a film that would be shot in part aboard the International Space Station. Directed by Doug Liman, with a $ 200 million budget.