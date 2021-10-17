The Russians beat Tom Cruise with the first film shot in space

First satellite sent into space (Sputnik 1, 1957), first man in space (Yuri Gagarin, 1961). And now, first cinema film shot in space: the Russians still beat the Americans.

It was May of 2020 when Deadline Hollywood revealed that Tom Cruise, in a further suicide attempt disguised as a film, had plans to make a film on the International Space Station. Even NASA, as you will see below, had enthusiastically confirmed the news. But as in the not-so-good old days, the US-Russia rivalry has made itself felt.

Originally

As reported by the Deadline Hollywood in June of 2020, Tom Cruise, director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, whose sequel we have been waiting for forever) and writer / director Christopher McQuarrie (director of Mission Impossible: Fallout, 2018 of the next two sequels and screenwriter of a small film titled The usual suspects, 1995) had managed to obtain from Universal a budget of two hundred million dollars for a film for now without a title to be shot in space and that was not linked to the saga of Mission Impossible. The project would have been carried out in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and above you can see the official post from NASA

NASA is thrilled to be working with Tom Cruise on a film set in the International Space Station! We need popular media to inspire new generations of engineers and scientists and make NASA’s plans come true.

History repeats itself

In a mirror reflection of the space race of the sixties, the Russians wasted no time and as you can above, they took off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday 5 October a Soyuz MS-19 with a crew composed of actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and the royal veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, to shoot some scenes of the film The Challenge (Vyzov in original), whose plot is as follows

Cosmonaut Ivanov loses consciousness while his spaceship is in orbit, doctors decide that it is necessary to perform an open heart operation in zero gravity. Cardiac surgeon Zhenya (Yulia Peresild), who has no real relationship with her teenage daughter, prepares for the trip.

The Russian television channel Channel One (also co-producer with the Russian production company Roscosmos) has aired and streamed live the arrival of the spacecraft at the space station, where the three newcomers will remain for twelve days.

Tom Cruise will not even be the first actor to go into space: in fact, he will be preceded in the coming weeks by William Shatner, who from the height of his nineties will give Tom Cruise’s enterprise a quite different perspective.

The Challenge does not yet have an official arrival (or landing if you prefer) date in Russian theaters, in the meantime preparations continue for the departure of Tom Cruise and Doug Liman at an indefinite point at the end of this year, and they will have to settle for second place for the first films set in space. Now let’s wait for Michel Bay to blow something up on the moon.