The Russo Bros in partnership with Nexon to make movies and video games

The video game production house Nexon Co. bought a minority stake in the AGBO, the production company founded by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the diptych of Avengers.

The operation cost Nexon $ 400 million, which insures the company 38% of AGBO, currently valued at $ 1.1 billion. The purpose of this acquisition is the development of new original franchises to be brought both to the cinema and to videogame platforms.

AGBO produced Extraction, the action with Chris Hemsworth went exclusively on Netflix, and at the moment the filming of the sequel is in progress, always with the actor we know above all in the role of the mighty Thor.

The entry into the Nexon company is a big blow for the Russo Bros, which follows by just one day the 60 million dollars raised by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett to sell a minority stake in their production, Westbrook, to former executives. by Walt Disney Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

The continuous demand for new content on the part of streaming platforms means that audiovisual production is currently experiencing a real golden age.

But like all markets, it makes sense to do global analyzes, because platforms are multiplying and soon viewers from all over the world will be forced to make choices, not being able to pay for a myriad of different subscriptions.

When that time comes, there will be a contraction in investments, both internally to the platforms and externally. At that point it is not unlikely that some particularly demanding films from a production point of view do not follow the reverse path compared to what has happened to date, that is, that they start from the cinema and then land on the platform, so as to be able to generate greater revenues.

Only hypotheses, perhaps even romantic ones, continuing to think of the centrality of the collective experience as indispensable, but one thing is certain: whoever has the best ideas and strategies will win. And in this, the expansion into another rich and vital market like gaming is definitely a smart move for the Russo Bros.