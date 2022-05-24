The Russos talk about the controversy between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit to Marvel Studios was very famous. Now, the Russo brothers talk about what happened between the actress and the studio.

In an interview given to Den of Geek, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgamethe russo brothers, talked about why the studios may be devaluing some of their stars. More specifically, they referred to what happened between Scarlett Johansson Y Disney/Marvel Studios. Joe Russo he mentioned how tech companies can pay more for their projects. That, it seems, is starting to scare the studios considerably.

“We are really worried about the trend in the market, because they are moving away from the artists,” the Russo brothers commented. “It has been very valuable that technology companies have been involved in the creation of content. But there are also some disadvantages. Those downsides include that tech companies like Netflix, Apple or Amazon have much deeper pockets than some studios. And they can pay more. That’s starting to scare the studios.” But what does all this have to do with Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios?

Franchises before stars. That is the present of cinema

Somehow, the Russo brothers mentioned how studios were trying to minimize their need to have stars in their roster. “Studios are having a conservative reaction and trying to downplay the need for stars,” they said. “They are trying to turn their franchises into stars. In line with this, they are also trying to pay less and lessen the need to have stars in their projects.” Something that reminded them of what happened between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios regarding the controversy associated with the premiere of black widow.

When Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney and her Marvel movie went public, the Russo brothers made it clear that they believed this was not the way to handle a conflict of interest. “That was not really an appropriate way to handle that situation,” the filmmakers explained. “It was disturbing for us, as artists. Also, Scarlett is a good friend of ours and we were saddened by what happened. We are happy that it has finally been resolved.”