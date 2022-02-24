The sad complaint of Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend about the actor’s place of death

At the end of October 2021, the news of the death of Octavio Ocaña shocked the public due to the surprise of the event and later due to the circumstances in which the death of the remembered Benito Rivers of the Mexican series Vecinos occurred.

Nerea Godínez, who was his fiancee until the day the actor died, went to the Chamapa-Lechería highway, in the State of Mexico, to visit the cenotaph that honors the memory of Ocaña, who died in Cuautitlán Izcalli, after a persecution police.

Nerea Godinez He had an unpleasant surprise when he arrived at the site, because in the surroundings he found garbage. Given what happened, she complained about her experience on social networks and denounced that in the place where Octavio was killed with a bullet there are garbage bags, for which she furiously left a message for the people who incurred in this act of poor civility.

What’s more, Godinez He showed in his Instagram stories a couple of souvenir photos taken a year ago, in which he appears next to the deceased actor, and also showed that he was watching the new season of Neighbors, a Televisa project that the actor who died at the age of 22 left unfinished.

The only tranquility so far in the life of the family of the remembered actor and his beloved Nerea Godinez is that at the beginning of this month of February, the Pérez Ocaña family presented the results of the investigations that their experts would have obtained, this after the inquiries that they have carried out privately. According to what they assured, the young man did not shoot himself, contrary to what the Attorney General’s Office said in his first inquiries.