The sad farewell of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe to Robbie Coltrane

What did Robbie Coltrane mean to Emma Watson?

“Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane. robby he was like the funniest uncle she’d ever had. Above all, he was deeply loving and compassionate to me as a child and as an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant, he could fill ANY space with his brilliance,” he wrote. Emma Watson still shocked by the news.

Emma Watson thus fired Robbie Coltrane.

“robbyIf I am ever as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do it in your name and memory. You know how much I adore you and admire you. I will really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. I know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a pleasure to be Hermione ”, he concluded in his heartfelt message to the actor whose causes of his death are still unknown.

Other cast members, such as the twins Oliver Y James PhelpsBonnie Wrightas well as matthew lewisalso expressed their pain at the death of their partner.

However, the heartfelt farewell he gave him also drew attention. Daniel Radcliffe, the protagonist of the saga. In a statement he sent to Varietyexpressed: