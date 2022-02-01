The sad fate of a Lamborghini Huracan Performante – Mondo Auto

Own one Lamborghini Huracan LP640-4 Performante it is a fortune that not everyone can afford. We are talking about one of the most performing versions of the iconic supercar of the house of the Bull, one of which ended up in the hands of a Canadian owner. One would say “in the wrong hands”, given the state in which the car was found: abandoned in a parking lot, this unit of the Lamborghini supercar has really collected a lot of dust, and appears unused for some time, certainly months but maybe even years.

The image of this example of the Lamborghini Huracan LP640-4 Performante shows the sports car finished in red, with black tinted headlights that perfectly match the aerodynamic components in carbon fiber forged, including the rear wing, front splitter and diffuser, and five-spoke wheels with a black finish. The thickness of the layer of dust collected by the car can also be seen from the writing left by someone with their fingers on the hood. A real shame to see the abandonment of this jewel, which hides a 5.2-liter V10 engine under the hood, which compared to the other versions of the Huracan has been improved to 640 hp of power and 601 Nm of maximum torque. Specifications that allow this Huracan to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km / h in 8.9 seconds, as well as to reach a top speed of 325 km / h.

Image: Instagram “supercar.fails”