the sad reality of former player

The story of former Paraguayan player Apolinar Paniagua has gone viral in recent hours, after the journalist Hernán Peláez shared a video in which this man, who had passed through Millionaires, is seen in poverty, a sad reality that no one expected.

The former player, who dressed in blue in the 70s, is currently wandering the streets of the capital of Paraguay, Asunción. In the recording, which was broadcast by Peláez, the 75-year-old man appears recounting the clubs he went through in his professional career.

watch the recording

I get this video showing the current situation that a Paraguayan striker is experiencing, Apolinar Paniagua, who went through Pereira and became champion with Millonarios in 1972 pic.twitter.com/B9TpEHjRdj – Hernán Peláez Restrepo (@eldoctorpelaez) March 3, 2022

Apolinar got into the golden pages of Colombian professional football after being champion in 1972 with Millonarios, in addition to scoring the 2,000th goal in the history of the blues.

The former Paraguayan soccer player also wore the colors of Deportivo Pereira, a team with which he was before arriving in the capital of the Republic and with which he was the top scorer for the national team.

As if that were not enough, Paniagua also signed another golden page of the FPC being the executioner of former Colombian goalkeeper Otoniel Quintana who, by the way, took away the unbeaten record of 1,024 minutes.

The Guarani became part of the Paraguayan National Team, where he played a total of 18 games between 1975 and 1977.

When his unfortunate history was known, a campaign was immediately launched on social networks to support this former player and provide him with a roof in Colombia.

💛❤️Please, a bell among the fans of the @Corpereira and Colombia to buy him a house. In Paraguay they cost less than in Colombia. They say he is on the street. His name: Apolinar Paniagua, there is no need to say more. pic.twitter.com/nSBQLihhMK – Chavi Delgado (@ChaviGol17) March 3, 2022

The Paraguayans who have succeeded in Millionaires

Paraguayan Julio César Ramírez was champion with the remembered ‘Ballet Azul’ of Millionaires in 1951 and 1953. This footballer stood out for playing alongside Alfredo Di Stéfano, Néstor Rossi and Adolfo Pedernera.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the historic goalkeeper Pablo Centurión and striker Genaro Benítez were four-time champions with the Albiazul club, along with Joel Cabrera and Silvio Parodi.

Later, in the 1970s, Miguel Ángel Sossa, the aforementioned Apolinar Paniagua, Julio Gómez and Roberto Riquelme were consecrated.