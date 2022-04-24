The sad reason why Thalía suspended her daughter’s 15-year party

Thalía remains in force and is one of the most beloved figures in her country thanks to all the soap operas she starred in and for the songs that made her fans fall in love around the world. Several months ago the Mexican artist had been living with great enthusiasm the preparations for her daughter’s 15th birthday Sabrina Sakae. Undoubtedly, it is a very special age, so a party was being prepared according to the event. However, a few days ago the news was released that the celebration has been suspended and a series of speculations began to emerge about this. It was first mentioned that it was because the actress and her husband Tommy Mottolawere going through financial problems, then rumor spread that the cancellation was due to the couple being in a marital crisis.

Now, the Mexican designer Mitzy, who is in charge of the girl’s dress, revealed the real reason why the artist made the decision to cancel such an important celebration. It is due to the state of health for which her grandmother, Eva Mangue, is going through right now. “Right now the party is suspended. We don’t know anything,” she explained to the media. “Thalía is respecting what is happening with her grandmother. It is due more to her grandmother than anything else, ”she clarified. “Of the 15 years, nothing. I don’t know if she’s really going to get suspended. Believe it or not, she is one hundred percent aware of her grandmother. In all aspects she is attentive, she is paying for everything, that her grandmother does not need a penny”. The designer added.

Although the artist is very open on her social networks, she has not yet spoken about it. However, Mitzy reiterated that Thalía is aware of everything that refers to her grandmother.

Tommy Mottola’s daughter will turn 15 on October 7, therefore a party was planned as tradition indicates, the preparations should be underway, but after what the singer pointed out, the celebration will not take place, at except on the date of Sabrina Sakaë’s birth.

Once the reason for the momentary suspension of Thalía’s daughter’s 15-year-old party has been clarified, the hypotheses that were being considered about the marital crisis or the financial problems that the couple may have had are ruled out.