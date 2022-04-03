The sad story behind the separation of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart They are, for fans of the Twilight saga, two of the most beloved stars. This is together, both inside and outside the cameras or, each one by his side.

The love story between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began in 2009, just sharing the set of the famous vampire movie where they gave identity to Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively. The crush was instantaneous and intense and for good, the saga continued to cross them for several more years.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart met filming Twilight

After four loving years came the news that no one wanted to hear: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart they had ended their relationship, which was involved in a scandal that flooded all the media around the world. The reasons did not take long to flood social networks and thus break, in 2013, the relationship that seemed unbreakable, since they were at their best.

One of the reasons for the breakup was that photos of Kristen Stewart very caramelized with the director Rupert Sanders, who at that time was married to the model Liberty Ross.

Due to the fact that a tense climate was generated with chains of infidelities, the protagonists of the photo could not remain silent. Kristen Stewart publicly apologized to Robert Pattinson. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.” For his part, Sanders followed that path and apologized to his wife and children for all the damage caused and assured that he would do everything in his power to get them back as soon as possible.