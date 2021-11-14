The sad story of Bang Bang, the dog abandoned and found curled up in the cold in a forest

The images of the dog found huddled in a wood in Middlesbrough, England, where he had been abandoned, left to die of hunger and cold, are heartbreaking. But luckily, rescuers spotted him before it was too late.

He was frightened and trembled like a leaf. It is not known how long he had been there, but by now he had resigned himself to his sad fate: he had crouched down, to feel as cold as possible, and is no longer up. Fortunately, a hiker saw him: he thought he was already dead, and instead when he realized he was still alive he immediately called the animal rescue.

As the UK Animal Cruelty Files reported, the dog was very weak, undernourished and dehydrated when Officer Thomas-Coxon joined him. Before his eyes was found a “pitiful sight,” he said. She picked up the puppy in her arms and took him to the Great Ayton Animal Center, where he received first treatment.

Here the vets discovered that his name is Bang Bang and that he had a microchip: the family was contacted immediately but reported having sold the dog three weeks earlier and they had no idea why he was in that wood. In any case, they didn’t want him back.

“It’s unclear how long poor Bang Bang has had to fend for himself, but it looks like whoever took him from his previous owners kicked him out pretty fast. It’s heartbreaking to think about what she’s been through: let’s just hope she can find a loving home as quickly as possible. ‘

