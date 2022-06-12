The sad story of the hardest event for Marc Anthony that would change his life forever

Marc Anthony is recognized as the king of salsa but those who know the singer well know that for him there is nothing more important than family. The singer of Puerto Rican origin is the youngest of a family of eight siblings, children of Guillermina Quiñones and renowned musician Felipe Muñiz.

Long before success came into his life Mark Anthony, experienced one of the most painful moments he has ever lived and that continued to instill fear in him, even after marrying Jennifer Lopez. His happy childhood was marked by a family tragedy, when his sister Maribel died of brain cancer at the age of nine.

The family tragedy was at the center of the mind of Mark Anthony many years after he married Jennifer Lopez and the couple became parents to twins Max and Emme. Both were in their best professional moment but something overshadowed their joy, the then happy parents panicked days after receiving the babies, when they discovered a mysterious lump on the head of their little Emme.

It was at that moment that Jennifer Lopez commented, “I just remember that feeling. If something goes wrong with the baby… I’m going to die. I remember looking at Marc and thinking, ‘We should call the doctor’… I kind of panicked. We were thinking, ‘Did someone drop her when we weren’t looking?…I just remember looking at him and saying if this baby, if Emme isn’t going to be okay…I’m not going to be okay.’

Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony, they took Emme to the hospital and, luckily, everything went well. But the incident made them think of families who would not be so lucky and who would not have access to good medical care. Moved by this idea, they decided to establish the Maribel Foundation, named after the late sister of Markto provide pediatric care to those in need.

Image: Instagram Marc Anthony

When was the foundation opened? Mark Anthony recalled the moments lived, first with his sister and then with his daughter, the result of his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. At that time she expressed: “As you may or may not know, I lost my sister Maribel to brain cancer. She was only nine years old, my family started the Maribel Foundation in her honor. And we have advocated for better availability of health care for women and children, regardless of their ability to pay. We want everyone to have a fighting chance.”