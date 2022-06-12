Entertainment

The sad story of the hardest event for Marc Anthony that would change his life forever

Marc Anthony is recognized as the king of salsa but those who know the singer well know that for him there is nothing more important than family. The singer of Puerto Rican origin is the youngest of a family of eight siblings, children of Guillermina Quiñones and renowned musician Felipe Muñiz.

Long before success came into his life Mark Anthony, experienced one of the most painful moments he has ever lived and that continued to instill fear in him, even after marrying Jennifer Lopez. His happy childhood was marked by a family tragedy, when his sister Maribel died of brain cancer at the age of nine.

