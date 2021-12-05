the sadistic joke with which Sylvester Stallone fooled Dolph Lundgren on the set

The shooting of The Mercenaries 4 has concluded in these days, and in a new promotional interview Dolph Lundgren told a nice anecdote dating back to the production of the first film in the saga of Sylvester Stallone.

The two stars obviously have a long history of collaborations, which suggests that they are linked by a kind of friendship even in private life. And besides, no one, perhaps not even Stallone, would allow himself to organize such a sadistic joke behind Dolph Lundgren unless he can consider himself a friend of hers.

“I remember during the shooting of the first movie, that son of a good woman made me one of his: I had to say this line he wrote, and then blow up a pirate or something. When it’s time to shoot the scene, I say what I have to say and I think it’s over there, but he’s not convinced and he makes me re-shoot something like fifteen, twenty times. He was driving me crazy, I thought I’d kill him with my hands. I also felt embarrassed, because I didn’t understand: what was I doing wrong? It was a very easy joke. In the end he is satisfied, and some time later in post-production he summons me to his office for an ADR session. And at that point Sly says to me: ‘Here is the take I chose for the film’. Guess what it was? The first take. That son of a bitch had already decided the first take was fine, he made me repeat that line fifteen times just to piss me off!“

We remember that Stallone and Lundgren ‘reunited’ in the director’s cut of Rocky IV, already released in the United States in theaters and in the digital market. Furthermore, Dolph Lundren recently anticipated a spinoff on Ivan Drago apparently being explored at MGM.